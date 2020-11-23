Pacifico Energy Partners selects 3megawatt as its renewable asset management platform

Pacifico Energy Partners GmbH ("Pacifico") and 3megawatt GmbH ("3megawatt") are pleased to announce that Pacifico will use 3megawatt's BluePoint software - a leading solar and wind software that helps manage 35 GW in 40 countries - to provide its asset management services in a digitally enhanced way.



Thomas Lorenz, Chief Operating Officer of Pacifico, said: "Complexity is increasing in the renewable energy space, especially with regards to the management of assets. Therefore, we have spent significant efforts to find the right solution for the fast-growing asset base we are managing and are very happy to start a collaboration with Munich-based 3megawatt. Edmee and her team convinced us that they are the right partner for us to manage complexity and scale our business in order to support the renewable energy transition."Edmee Kelsey, Chief Executive of 3megawatt said: "We are excited to welcome Pacifico to the BluePoint platform. As a renewable energy company providing state-of-the-art asset management services in Europe, Pacifico Energy's selection of BluePoint confirms our sustained investment in delivering the world's best platform for renewable energy asset management. We are looking forward to assisting Pacifico with the achievement of their ambitious growth targets."Pacifico is a renewable energy company for wind and solar energy. The company develops greenfield projects, re-powers existing plants, provides state-of-the-art asset management services and facilitates the acquisition of operational and turn-key plants.3megawatt's mission is to help clients improve the management of their renewable energy assets through digital transformation and thought leadership. The BluePoint software platform simplifies, streamlines and automates business processes in renewable energy, such as contract and compliance management, asset register management, event and task management, aggregation of data feeds, financial management, project development, energy invoicing and investor reporting.