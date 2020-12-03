Iron Edison Introduces New Lithium Home Battery – The RE-VOLT

Iron Edison is proud to introduce its 5th generation Lithium Iron Phosphate battery, the RE-Volt. The RE-Volt Lithium Battery is lightweight, hangs on the wall, and can be used as a direct replacement for lead acid batteries.



Customer feedback has always been the catalyst that drives the progress and refinement of our products and the addition of the RE-Volt is truly the culmination of your collective insight. Designed with simplified installation and compatibility in mind, these batteries are plug-and-play and have already proven to be a staple for a host of off-grid, grid-tied, and battery back-up systems.100Ah at 51.2 Volts (5.12kWh)200Ah 51.2 Volts (10.24kWh)Parallel up to 15 of these batteries, for a maximum of 150 kWhIntegrated battery management systemCan provide energy security without online monitoringUtilizes the safest type of lithium-ion chemistry, Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4)Ideal for residential and commercial useCompatible with all industry-leading inverters and charge controllers such as Schneider Electric, Outback Power, Magnum Energy, Sol-Ark, MidNite Solar and SMA for a faster and more convenient installation experienceExpected cycle life of 6,000 cycles at 80% depth of discharge10 year warranty and lifetime technical supportDoes not require internet connection for warranty coverageBased in Denver, Colorado, Iron Edison Battery Company has offered battery solutions for solar energy systems for over a decade. The Iron Edison team has designed thousands of off-grid and battery backup systems ranging from large-scale commercial systems in the United States to rural solar energy systems in small mountain villages in Nepal. Both our Nickel Iron and Lithium batteries have proven to be longer-lasting, more durable alternatives to lead acid batteries.As our most efficient battery, with low cost of ownership, the RE-Volt is slated to continue and enhance that tradition by offering our customers yet another option for reliable energy independence. Iron Edison is dedicated to educating people on the benefits of advanced storage battery technology.For more information, contact Iron Edison by phone, (720) 432-6433 or email, info@ironedison.comVisit our website at http://www.ironedison.com