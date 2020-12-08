Ex-LM Wind Power Chairman John Leahy Joins Board of Blade Maintenance Specialist GEV Wind Power

GEV Wind Power is delighted to announce the appointment of John Leahy to the Board of GEV Wind Power.



John is a seasoned Private Equity executive with leadership experience across various disciplines enjoying an outstanding record of value enhancement across well-known Companies including the luxury travel brand Tumi and Rank Hovis McDougall, owner of brands such as Hovis bread, Bisto gravy and Mr Kipling cakes.As Chairman he led the transformation and growth of LM Windpower from a local producer to the global Number 1 wind turbine blade manufacturer with a turnover of â‚¬1.2bn, producing approximately 20% of the World's installed rotor blades.David Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer of GEV Wind Power spoke about the appointment:"We are delighted to welcome John to the Board of GEV, bringing his 12 years of experience leading LM Wind Power to our organisation. We look forward to John helping us to shape our growth strategy going forward, with the aim of achieving our goal of being the global partner of choice to our clients, for all blade maintenance requirements".John Leahy added, "I am thrilled to be re-engaging in the wind energy sector and to have the opportunity to continue my focus on rotor blades and being part of the transformation of this area of maintenance over the coming years, as the industry continues to consolidate and mature. GEV is well supported and has an excellent platform to lead this process and I am looking forward to working with David and his team".An Independent Service Provider of blade maintenance services, GEV Wind Power is recognised as one of the leading blade maintenance operators across its core markets of Europe and North America. GEV's service offerings vary from straight forward surface conditioning to complex structural repairs using a range of access methods.