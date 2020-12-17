SMA celebrates 1 GW of Sunny Central Storage Solutions Sold in North America

SMA America has reached an impressive milestone in battery storage, having sold a cumulative 1 GW (gigawatt) of Sunny Central Storage inverters in North America. No small feat, SMA has worked alongside some of the world's largest storage integrators to reach this landmark achievement.



SMA solutions are currently installed on the world's largest battery storage project, located outside of San Diego. The Gateway Energy Storage Project launched in June of this year and utilizes 98 SMA inverters.As a result of this tremendous growth, SMA is doubling sales and applications engineering support for the large-scale storage category. Going forward, this will increase the capacity for business, improve customer support, and pave the way for future storage milestones, as the company participates in dozens of projects globally."We're incredibly proud to have reached this milestone," says Charles Ellis, vice president of sales with SMA America. "It's been a privilege to work on so many projects that have propelled us to this point, and we're excited about the future and what it will hold."Within the company's portfolio are a wide variety of AC and DC coupled solutions with 1,000 and 1,500 VDC options for storage. SMA is known for being among the industry's best in quality and design. The company's solutions are battery agnostic, which allows customers a greater degree of flexibility in system design when they choose SMA.For large-scale storage projects, SMA offers an Operations & Maintenance program that provides assistance to customers for the upkeep of their systems, as well as access to experts throughout the critical commissioning phase.For almost 40 years, SMA has innovated photovoltaic technology. With the expansion of the large-scale storage team following this milestone, SMA is well-positioned to continue growth in the storage portfolio.