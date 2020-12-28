KEMP Combines 4th Generation Technology to Produce Offshore Wind Power Structures

Hyun-Jun, Jeon (The director of KEMP Co., Ltd.) recently presented the '4th generation eco-friendly ceramic zinc plating technology-INNOZINC at the 2nd day event of the Ulsan Floating Offshore Wind Power International Forum 2020.



KEMP has developed the world's first eco-friendly, highly corrosion-resistant ceramic galvanizing, and possesses eco-friendly technology covering the fields of shipbuilding, construction, automobiles, and solar power metal surface treatment. To expand the high corrosion resistance and eco-friendly zinc plating technology to the green energy market applied to the sea, KEMP is making efforts to promote cooperation between industries, make policy recommendations, and foster industries.As an eco-friendly solution for the corrosion method of metals, KEMP has developed an eco-friendly ceramic zinc plating-INNOZINC, which can replace hot-dip zinc plating that causes environmental pollution. The ceramic galvanizing method is with high price competitiveness compared to hot dip galvanizing, has three times better corrosion resistance, and has excellent acid resistance, adhesion to top coats, and weldability.In addition, when ceramic zinc plating-INNOZINC is used on the water or sea, unlike hot dip galvanizing, it does not cause problems in that zinc is eluted by contact with water, thus it is safe to be used for water in reservoirs and water sources.In particular, INNOZINC has excellent acid resistance compared to conventional plating, and is strong against SoX, NoX, and acidity generated from automobile exhaust gas, and is good for use in urban areas with strong acidity. INNOZINC is used in marine, floating solar generator frames, fish farms, etc.Furthermore, the KEMP factory that had stopped running due to COVID19 this year was recognized as the perfect time for 'AI smart factory conversion'. From last August, KEMP introduced AI to the plating process by introducing KAMP, an 'AI manufacturing platform' support project operated by the Ministry of Small and Medium Venture Businesses. Accordingly, KEMP began a major expansion project at the end of November, and aims to increase the number of "AI plating lines" to two, which significantly reduces the defect rate from 32% to 5%, increases production efficiency, and reduces the burden of labor costs.Hyun-Jun, Jeon (The director of KEMP Co., Ltd.) said, "If the new eco-friendly plating method applies to offshore wind power products, environmental pollution can be reduced, even in the production process of offshore wind power products (green energy), we have secured technologies that can reduce environmental pollution and ensure high corrosion resistance at a reasonable cost. We look forward to the wide application of the ceramic galvanizing plating method can be a new paradigm in the plating industry." Regarding the "AI smart factory transformation," he said, "I will try my best to save the root industry- plating industry by introducing AI to our factory."For more information on KEMP Co., LTD, visit www.kempkorea.com