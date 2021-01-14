Atkore Launches New American Made Wire Basket with Quick Latching Design

Philadelphia, PA (January 13, 2021) - Atkore is proud to announce the launch of EAGLE BASKET™, one of the strongest welded wire mesh cable management systems in the industry. EAGLE BASKET, offered under Atkore's flagship Cope and U.S. Tray brands, is manufactured in the USA with high-quality steel wires creating a 2" x 4" mesh cable basket to manage and route the growing number of cables necessary to keep an operation running. EAGLE BASKET couples durability with an innovative Quick-Latch™ design making it one of the fastest and easiest hardware-free cable management solutions to install.



More Headlines Articles

Made in the U.S.A.The EAGLE BASKET is made in America and proudly manufactured by the United Steelworkers of America. With stocking locations across the U.S., the EAGLE BASKET provides the fastest production times in the industry.Fast order fulfillmentNot only does a short lead time mean less time spent waiting for product to arrive, there is also less potential for costly downtime. With 4 stocking locations across the U.S. and dedicated engineering services, Atkore provides best-in-class delivery and customer experience. When ordering the EAGLE BASKET, contractors can request staged shipments based on jobsite timelines and storage restrictions. Atkore can even provide preformed fittings shipped ready to install.The industry's only zero-hardware solution for all tray sizesThe Quick-Latch™ splicing system makes connecting the EAGLE BASKET fast and easy, minimizing installation time and costs. The Quick-Latch and self-splicing bars come pre-installed on all wire basket straight lengths and eliminate the need for nut and bolt type connections.EAGLE BASKET has been tested extensively for grounding and loading capacity, is UL Certified and is manufactured in accordance with NEMA Standards.About AtkoreAtkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together - a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.With approximately 3,900 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.For more information, visit Atkore.com.