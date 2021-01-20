American Clean Power Association statement on U.S. Rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement

Washington D.C. - The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement today on President Biden's expected post-inauguration Executive Order committing the U.S. to rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.



"Economic recovery and combating climate change go hand in hand, and President Biden has made these critical issues some of his top priorities upon taking office. Climate change is a global threat that requires international collaboration to address, and American Clean Power applauds the Biden-Harris Administration for re-asserting America's place in the Paris Agreement. For the world to overcome this challenge, our country must do more than simply play a part; we must lead. America's clean energy industries stand ready to invest in U.S. communities and the U.S. workforce as we work together to achieve a more prosperous and lower-carbon future." - Heather Zichal, CEO of the American Clean Power Association (ACP)###About ACP: American Clean Power is the voice of companies from across the clean power sector that are powering America's future, providing cost-effective solutions to the climate crisis while creating jobs, spurring massive investment in the U.S. economy and driving high-tech innovation across the nation. We are uniting the power of America's renewable energy industry to advance our shared goals and to transform the U.S. power grid to a low-cost, reliable, and renewable power system. Learn more about the benefits clean power brings to America at www.cleanpower.org and follow us on Twitter @USCleanPower and LinkedIn.