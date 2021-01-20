EDF Renewables North America Announces Commercial Operations at Maverick 1 and Maverick 4 Solar Projects

-EDF Renewables North America today announced the completion and commercial operation of the Maverick 1 (173.4 MWdc) and Maverick 4 (135.9 MWdc) Solar Projects. Maverick 1 provides 125 MWac of electricity to Southern California Edison under a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), while Maverick 4 supplies 100 MWac energy and renewable attributes to Shell Energy North America (US), L.P. under a 15-year PPA.



The two projects, part of the Palen Solar project, are located adjacent to each other on unincorporated land in Riverside County, California, administered by the Federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The BLM designated this area as a Solar Energy Zone (SEZ) and Development Focus Area, land set aside for utility-scale renewable energy development. Both projects consist of horizontal single-axis tracking solar photovoltaic (PV) technology."EDF Renewables is pleased to partner with Southern California Edison and Shell to help California meet its clean energy and low-carbon goals through the Maverick Solar Projects," commented Ryan Pfaff, Executive Vice President, Grid-Scale Power at EDF Renewables. "The backing of local, state and federal government is critically important to renewable development and we thank all those who supported this project through its development."Benoit Rigal, Vice President, Engineering & Construction added, "We acknowledge the perseverance demonstrated by the project teams, including our construction and supplier partners, in safely completing the projects during the pandemic."In addition to economic benefits for Riverside County, the projects combined generate enough clean energy to meet the consumption of up to 110,000 average California homes1. This is equivalent to avoiding more than 498,000 metric tons of COâ‚‚ emissions annually2 which represents the greenhouse gas emissions from 107,000 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year.EDF Renewables' Asset Optimization group will perform operations and maintenance services for the life of the Project. The group will provide NERC compliance support, remote monitoring, and balance-of-plant management to maximize power production.1 According to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) 2019 Residential Electricity Sales and U.S. Census Data2 According to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies CalculatorAbout EDF Renewables North America:EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 11 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.