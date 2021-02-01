POSTPONEMENT OF THE SMARTER E EUROPE 2021

Munich/Pforzheim, February 1, 2021 - The smarter E Europe with its four exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe will be moved back by six weeks to the second half of 2021. The innovation hub for the new energy world will now take place from July 21-23, 2021, at Messe München. The smarter E Europe is Europe's largest platform for the energy industry and the most important meeting point for the new energy world.



More Headlines Articles

In close coordination with exhibitors and partners, the event's organizers Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG have decided to postpone the events by six weeks to July 21-23, 2021. The decision was made in close coordination with the registered exhibitors and Messe München. "We asked our exhibitors and partners how they felt about a possible postponement, and we would like to thank them for the overwhelming response and constructive discussions," says Markus Elsässer, CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH. "The results revealed that a clear majority of the exhibitors were in favor of postponing the event to July 21-23, 2021. Six weeks can make a big difference in the current situation."The event will now fall in the second half of 2021. The organizer's decision is based on a number of potential advantages. They expect that by then, more progress will have been made in terms of vaccinations, that travel restrictions will be lifted further, including by companies, and that the summer will have contributed to further stem the pandemic."More than 75 percent of the available exhibition area has already been booked and we believe that we will be able to hold a successful The smarter E Europe 2021 at the end of July and shape the future of our energy supply with even more (renewable) energy than ever before," says Daniel Strowitzki, CEO of FWTM GmbH & Co. KG.Image source: © Solar Promotion GmbHThe smarter E Europe, which encompasses the four individual exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe, will take place from July 21-23, 2021 at Messe München.For more information, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.deThe smarter E EuropeThe smarter E is the innovation hub for events and topics that drive the new energy world. Renewable energy, decentralization and digitalization are bringing lasting changes to the energy world. This development demands cross-sector, intelligently integrated concepts and solutions for the efficient generation, storage, distribution and use of energy, so that we can ensure a secure and sustainable energy supply around the clock in the future. Under the motto "Creating the new energy world," The smarter E Europe unites four exhibitions and conferences that take an in-depth look at these topics. In doing so, it is now Europe's largest platform for the energy industry.Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, has been dedicated to solar energy for nearly 30 years and has established itself as the industry's most important meeting point. The exhibition focuses on the areas of photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies and solar power plants.ees Europe, the continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, will take place for the seventh time in 2021, presenting the entire value-added chain of innovative battery and energy storage technologies.Power2Drive Europe, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, focuses on solutions and technologies for clean transportation.EM-Power Europe is the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. It focuses on the efficient distribution and use of electricity and heat generated from renewable sources of energy, smart energy management, and sector coupling in buildings and districts. Other key topics are smart grids and microgrids, grid infrastructure, energy services and operator models.For more information on The smarter E Europe, please visit: www.TheSmarterE.deThe smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim, and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).