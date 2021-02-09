Crowley and Watco Partner to Support Offshore Wind Energy

Crowley and Watco are partnering to create a single-source terminal and supply chain management solution to support the emerging offshore wind industry.



With the growing number of wind projects planned for U.S. waters, the partnership brings together industry-leading project management and logistics experts who can provide a "one-stop-shop" for owners, operators, and local port authorities in support of the offshore wind industry."This partnership will provide turnkey services for the offshore wind industry in the area of terminal management," said Lynda Patterson, senior vice president of Logistics, Watco. "Crowley and Watco will work together to leverage our respective expertise in logistics, project management, and energy support to create innovative solutions to meet full lifecycle project needs. "Watco will use its skillset in onshore wind terminal management and ongoing relationships with OEMs to develop state-of-the-art terminal management offerings for the offshore wind industry. Watco and Crowley will collaborate to provide customized terminal design, project management, warehousing, logistics, supply chain management and equipment maintenance through their commercial expertise and curated supply chain networks.Crowley will provide its offshore logistics offerings through the utilization of its Jones Act-compliant fleet of vessels, engineering services and cross-over expertise in oil and gas. This includes the design and operation of service operation vessels (SOVs), crew transfer vessels (CTVs), turbine maintenance, offshore substation repair and maintenance, and additional services necessary to sustain offshore wind energy operations."Crowley and Watco are partnering to deliver safe, reliable, comprehensive lifecycle services for the offshore wind sector," said Jeff Andreini, vice president, New Energy division, Crowley. "We understand that wind power companies entering the U.S. market have big needs, including infrastructure and supply chain. We've engineered high performing equipment and logistics offerings to answer their needs, anchored by decades of experience to solve the challenges of both."Both Watco and Crowley are proud to be family-owned with uncompromising regard for safety, people, customers, and the environment.About CrowleyJacksonville, Fla.-based Crowley Holdings Inc. is the parent company of the 129-year-old Crowley Maritime Corporation, a privately-held, family- and employee-owned company that provides worldwide logistics, government, marine and energy solutions. Crowley operates with four business units: Crowley Logistics, a supply chain management division that includes logistics and ocean liner cargo transportation services; Crowley Shipping, which encompasses ownership, operations and management of conventional and dual fuel vessels, including tankers, container ships, multipurpose tugboats and barges; sustainable energy solutions for the emerging offshore wind and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sectors; engineering; project management; naval architecture and vessel construction management; Crowley Fuels, a fuel transportation, distribution and sales division in Alaska; and Crowley Solutions, which focuses on global government services and program management including, ship management, expeditionary logistics, technology solutions, energy solutions and freight transportation and logistics services. Additional information about Crowley, its subsidiaries and business units may be found at www.crowley.com.About WatcoWatco Companies, LLC, is a leading transportation service and logistics company. Meeting customer needs on a day-to-day basis has enabled Watco to continually grow throughout our nearly 40-year history. Today, Watco provides transportation; material handling and warehousing; design and development; repair and custom projects for customers throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit watco.com.