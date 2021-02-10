REVIEW OF THE UK ENERGY WHITE PAPER: THE NEXT ALL-ENERGY/DCARBONISE WEBINAR

The UK's Energy White Paper builds on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution and contemplates the most radical set of changes to the UK energy system since privatisation. It sets out proposals for significant acceleration towards net zero and covers carbon capture and storage, energy transition and distribution, heat, offshore wind, and energy efficiency.

What does it mean for your organisation, your interests? You can find out on Wednesday 17 February at 14:00 when John Grady, Gordon Downie and Tom Swan all Partners at law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn, All-Energy's Headline Sponsor, review a wide range of key points in a highly topical webinar and will then enjoy fielding audience questions."Amongst these key points being dissected by the panel will be how it interacts with the polices of devolved administrations, a key topic of discussion; as is the pace of regulatory and legislative reform required," explains All-Energy/Dcarbonise Portfolio and Event Director, Jonathan Heastie of Reed Exhibitions. "How the 2030 targets can be achieved at a realistic cost to consumers is also a critical issue - it is going to be a highly revealing afternoon!"We are grateful to Shepherd and Wedderburn for bringing such an interesting insight to our webinar programme and for their ongoing support for All-Energy."This is the 28th webinar in the All-Energy/Dcarbonise webinar series. Registration is open at https://forum.all-energy.co.uk/category/webinars/ which is where the previous 27 are all available for ‘on-demand' viewing, together with a report on the 26 that were held in 2020. To date more than 17,550 ‘views' have been recorded.Full information on All-Energy, the UK's largest renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference and the co-located Dcarbonise, to be held 18 and 19 August 2021 at SEC Glasgow, is at www.all-energy.co.uk