Silfab Solar Launches the Elite Series - Most Powerful Residential Solar Panels in the Company’s History

Silfab Solar, North America's leading PV manufacturer, today announced the launch of "Silfab Elite," the next generation of back contact modules engineered to be the best residential solar panel manufactured exclusively in the U.S.



The Elite line - SIL 370-380 BK - has an efficiency rating of up to 21.4 percent. Silfab already has secured premier distribution partners for this sleek new model."Silfab continues to engineer products specifically designed for the North American home owner - manufactured locally for superior quality, the highest durability and now the most powerful module available," said Paolo Maccario, Silfab President and CEO. "The Elite line is gorgeous - it provides homeowners a very appealing look, a smaller footprint and peace of mind quality from 35+ years of solar manufacturing experience.Silfab produces a range of PV modules that earn "Top Performer" ratings from the most stringent independent testing lab in the world. Lately, Silfab's back contact modules received top marks for durability and reliability. The Silfab Elite series is an integration of Silfab's latest technology, its decades of global engineering expertise, and precision manufacturing processes - using the highest-quality materials and strict quality-control measures. Silfab Solar backs its products with one of the longest and most-trusted warranty programs in the industry.Silfab's new Elite series will be the highest efficiency and most durable solar panel ever produced by the company. The panel operates at lower temperatures in concert with superior low-light performance, which together increase energy yield by as much as 6% on a kWh/kWp basis. The advanced back-contact technology reduces front cell metallization, minimizing shading losses, while simultaneously alleviating locked-in mechanical stress in the electrical contacts, resulting in improved performance, better long-term reliability, and higher efficiency.Operating some of the largest highly automated manufacturing plants in North America, Silfab has perfected production methods and secured exclusive agreements with innovators to deliver the most reliable modules on the market.To see the full product line, visit www.silfabsolar.com.About Silfab SolarSilfab Solar is the North American manufacturing leader in the design and development of ultra-high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages more than 35 years of solar experience and operates from Bellingham, Washington (USA) and Toronto, Canada. The combined 158,000 sq. ft. facilities feature multiple automated ISO 9001-2015 quality certified production lines utilizing just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market. www.silfabsolar.com