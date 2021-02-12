Amplus launches The MILES Challenge for clean energy start-ups

For immediate release:



January 13, 2020: Amplus Solarannounces the launch of The MILES (M+Innovation Lab for Energy and Sustainability) Challenge for start-ups with ready to deploy solutions in the Clean Energy ecosystem in India.Launched in association with GoMassive Earth Network, an angel investor forum focused on sustainability,The MILES Challenge will provide participants mentorship as well as access to resources in the Energy Industry. Amplus has committed to support the winners of The MILES Challenge through seed capital that will help them scale up.Ernst & Young LLP are the Process Advisors for the event.A jury comprising renowned experts from leading Indian and international institutions like the World Bank, UNEP, IIM Ahmedabadamong others, will evaluate the competition.The applications for The MILES Challenge are open till 31st January 2021. The focus areas include Distributed Solar, IoT Applications in Energy, Battery Storage and Electric Mobility."Amplus began as a start-up with an idea in the area of distributed solar. One of the reasons behind our success was the support we received from mentors and investors who believed in us. With the MILES Challenge, we wish to help other Indian start-ups in the clean energy space achieve their potential", said Mr. Sanjeev Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Amplus Solar.India's energy story has seen exponential growth over the last decade, with market development and technological advancements in renewable energy and electric mobility. Identifying and promoting new ideas in this segment is the next step in accelerating India's energy trajectory.About Amplus Solar:Amplus Solar is Asia's leading distributed energy company providing low carbon energy solutions to Industrial and Commercial customers through both on-site solar projects (rooftop and ground-mounted) and off-site solar farms.Amplus owns a portfolio of 800+ MWp of distributed solar assets. A member of PETRONAS Group, Malaysia, Amplus is headquartered in Gurugram, India.Amplus is also diversifying into Residential Solar, Battery Storage, Energy Efficiency and Electric Mobilityto cater to evolving market and customer requirements.