Essco Score Top Marks for BESA Heat Interface Unit Test

As part of Essco's ongoing commitment to improving the efficiency of UK heat networks, their latest EDGE heat interface unit has been tested to the BESA HIU standard. Test results include a WVART of just 28°C*1 and a quick domestic hot water response, meaning the EDGE-T comes out top for communal and district heating performance.



Matt Lowe, Commercial Director at Essco, comments - "We're delighted to announce the results of the BESA HIU testing. These results confirm that our EDGE unit delivers high-efficiency performance, low return temperatures and accurate system control - all key to running an efficient system"He continues - "Results can be attributed to the use of first-class components, including ESBE SLB valves, the rolls Royce of flow control, and Minibems IoT technology for internet-connected remote management. This coupled with Essco's quality design and manufacturing capability makes for a top performing HIU"Collaboration with MinibemsEssco's collaboration with Minibems brings a whole host of additional benefits to the building owner/operator and resident. This includes real-time flow control, which can deliver fuel and carbon savings of 25-40%* and remote monitoring, diagnosis, and management of the heat network, which can reduce the time and cost of unplanned maintenance.Additionally, units are supplied billing ready with no requirement for an additional valve or user interface, saving around £450 per apartment. Residents can also benefit from Minibems credit and prepayment metering and billing services from day one, with simple set-up and flexible payment methods for ease of use.For the best energy efficient products and systems, talk to Essco. Visit their new website where you can find lots of useful information - www.esscogroup.co.uk or call 01489 779068 to speak to Essco's friendly team.*Actual savings are dependent on project specific conditions.*1 Model tested is Essco EDGE T1 HIU with Minibems