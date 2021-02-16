American Clean Power Association Statement on Power Outages in Texas

WASHINGTON, DC, February 16, 2021 -- The American Clean Power Association (ACP) today issued the following statement on the ongoing power outages in Texas.



"It is disgraceful to see the longtime antagonists of clean power - who attack it whether it is raining, snowing, or the sun is shining - engaging in a politically opportunistic charade misleading Americans to promote an agenda that has nothing to do with restoring power to Texas communities. Texas is a warm-weather state experiencing once-in-a-generation cold-weather. Most of the power that went offline was gas, coal, or oil. It is an extreme weather problem, not a clean power problem. If anything, it shows why we need to be investing in building out more renewable energy sources with better transmission and storage to replace outdated systems. While some try to distract from their own failure and point fingers to slow the transition to a clean energy future, America's renewable energy companies are working around the clock to put additional power onto the system to assist Texans during this difficult time. Enough political games. Don't mess with Texas, just tell the truth, and get the power back on for people." - Heather Zichal, ACP CEO###About ACPAmerican Clean Power is the voice of the clean power industry that is powering America's future, providing cost-effective solutions to the climate crisis while creating jobs, spurring massive investment in the U.S. economy and driving high-tech innovation across the nation. We are uniting the power of America's renewable energy industry to advance our shared goals and to transform the U.S. power grid to a low-cost, reliable and renewable power system. Learn more about the benefits clean power brings to America at www.cleanpower.org and follow us on Twitter @USCleanPower, Facebook and LinkedIn.