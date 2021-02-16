SolarEdge e-Mobility To Supply Electrical Powertrain and Battery Solution for Fiat E-Ducato
Herzliya, Israel and Umbertide, Italy (February 16, 2020) - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, announced today that the Company has been selected and will begin to supply full electrical powertrain units and batteries for the production of the Fiat E-Ducato light commercial vehicle.
SolarEdge e-Mobility division is based on an acquisition made by SolarEdge in January 2019. The e-Mobility division develops end-to-end solutions for electric and hybrid vehicles, including innovative high-performing powertrains and software for electric vehicles. The acquisition has brought technological synergies to both companies and is part of the Company's execution plan to expand its product offering beyond solar at a time when the world is undergoing a clean energy transformation and e-mobility revolution.
About SolarEdge
SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge's e-Mobility division creates end-to-end e-mobility solutions for electric and hybrid vehicles used in motorcycles, commercial vehicles and trucks. These solutions include innovative high-performing powertrains with e-motor, motor drive, gearbox, battery, BMS, chargers, Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) and software for electric vehicles.
