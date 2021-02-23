AutoGrid Deploys AutoGrid Flex for Totalâ€™s Largest Battery-Based Energy Storage Project in France

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AutoGrid, the market leader in AI-powered flexibility management software for the energy industry, deploys award-winning AutoGrid Flex™ Virtual Power Plant (VPP) platform to provide frequency regulation capabilities to Total SE for its largest battery-based energy storage project in France, a 25MW/25MWh lithium-ion system at the Flandres Center in Dunkirk's port district.



The AutoGrid Flex integrated flexibility management suite enables the system to provide stability to the French power grid in real time (less than 500 milliseconds) and supports Total's participation in Europe's Frequency Containment Reserves (FCR) market. AutoGrid Flex controls the project's end-to-end market reserve purchasing from Reseau Transport ElectricitÃ© (RTE), the electricity transmission system operator of France. Currently in operation, the â‚¬15 million system is based on Saft's IntensiumÂ® Max 20 High Energy solution with 11 integrated 2.3 MWh containers."Tapping the AutoGrid platform for this milestone project has allowed us to bring for more flexibility on France's power grid, enabling a more stable and reliable network, and opening up new opportunities in the FCR market," said Jean-Marc Simandoux, VP Front Office, Trading Division, Gas Renewables & Power at Total. "Our prior work utilizing AutoGrid's platform, and the company's successful track record of project delivery on this project, assures us we're tapping a power trading market-leading partner."Total Flex will operate the largest battery on the FCR market and monetize capacity accounting for up to 3% of the French market (total size of 650MW)."We're proud to provide the technical foundation for this pioneering deployment for the European grid and for batteries' participation in frequency regulation markets worldwide," said Amit Narayan, Founder & CEO, AutoGrid. "Working with an energy major like Total, provides significant thrust to our efforts of accelerating the deployment of storage and renewable energy across the globe."Total has also been a minority investor in AutoGrid through its corporate venture capital arm Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures since 2016, thus supporting early on AutoGrid's vision of smart energy networks.About AutoGrid:AutoGrid builds AI-powered software solutions that enable a smarter energy world. The company's suite of flexibility management applications allows utilities, electricity retailers, renewable energy project developers and energy service providers to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy by managing networked distributed energy resources (DERs) in real time, at scale through different value streams. AutoGrid's flagship application, AutoGrid Flex, is ranked as the #1 Virtual Power Plant Platform in the world according to the global ranking published in 2020 by industry-leading research and analysis firm Guidehouse (formerly, Navigant Research).ContactsMediaAutoGridLeo TraubAntenna Group for AutoGridautogrid@antennagroup.com