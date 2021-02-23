British Gas orders 2k more all-electric Vivaro-e vans from Vauxhall

Centrica, owner of British Gas, has today announced a further commitment to electrify its commercial fleet, the third largest in the country, by 2025. This accelerates Centrica's EV transition by five years and ahead of the 2030 deadline set by the Government. The new order from Vauxhall includes an additional 2,000 all-electric Vivaro-e vans from Vauxhall. building on 2020's order of 1,000 vans.



More Headlines Articles

Combined, these orders represent the largest electric vehicle order for a commercial fleet in the UK, and all 3,000 electric vehicles will be on the road by 2022.Chris O' Shea, Chief Executive of Centrica, said: "Everyone needs to act now to lower carbon emissions and help the UK reach net zero. We are leading from the front by not only lowering emissions for our customers and our communities, but by lowering our own emissions, and by increasing the speed at which we do this."At the same time, we are helping our customers make the switch to electric and working with motor manufacturers such as Vauxhall on services and solutions for their EV customers such as charge points, infrastructure and innovative EV tariffs with cheaper charging at night and free EV miles. We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with the Government to create the new jobs our country needs as we all seek to build back greener."Paul Willcox, Managing Director of Vauxhall Motors, said: "I am delighted that British Gas has added to its initial order of fully-electric Vauxhall Vivaro-e vans that now represents the largest electric vehicle order for a commercial fleet in the UK. As the oldest British vehicle Brand since 1903, I want to thank British Gas, a fellow British business, for their loyalty and trust in Vauxhall."Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "It's encouraging to see that one of Britain's best-known brands is leading the way with the largest commercial EV fleet in the UK."Centrica's EV Enablement for Fleets solution is designed to plan, support and deliver a seamless and cost-effective transition to electric.Using solutions, software and services that sit around the charger, Centrica addresses the operational implications relating to evolving national infrastructure, range restrictions along preferred routes and accurate reimbursement of driver energy costs; simplifying the transition with an integrated system for vehicles, infrastructure, energy and optimisation.