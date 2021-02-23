Warren Controls Announces ILEA 5800E Series Electrically Actuated Valves

Warren Controls, a leading manufacturer of control valves and specialty fluid handling products, announces its new ILEA 5800E Series of high-quality, modulating, linear, electrically actuated industrial globe control valves.



The E5800 Series features bolted bonnets and cage-retained seats in rugged, high-efficiency bodies of steel or stainless steel for ease of maintenance in a variety of trim materials and port sizes. The equal percentage and linear plugs provide excellent modulating control of a wide array of fluids. The 5800E Series is ideally suited for applications including but not limited to the chemical, district energy, food and beverage, general service, marine, pulp and paper, refining, and pharmaceutical industries.The 5800E Series performs for temperatures from -20 to 800o F - handling severe service, dirty fluids, high pressure drops, and corrosive fluids. Available styles are a 2-way unbalanced cage-retained seat and a 2-way cage-balanced cage-retained seat. Sizes range from Â½ to 4 inches with ANSI Class IV and Class VI leakage and with a rangeability of 50:1.For more information visit Warren Control's website.###About Warren ControlsWarren Controls is an industry leader in Industrial Control Valves, Building Automation Valves, Deaerator and Boiler Level Controls, and Military/Marine Valves. For more than 70 years, the company has maintained a strong commitment to providing specialty alloys, quick deliveries, and knowledgeable customer service. Warren Controls has earned a sterling reputation as a quality provider of valve specialties to OEM's and USA military programs. From its state-of-the-art 60,000 square foot industrial complex, the company offers its experience, product design excellence, and superior production capabilities to the open market. At Warren Controls, the most technically qualified representatives in the industry are available to assist customers develop cost-effective, dependable solutions. Learn more at www.WarrenControls.com.