Accenture and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Accelerate U.K.â€™s Transition to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Microsoft are teaming to help speed up the U.K.'s low-carbon transition. The companies, in conjunction with their joint venture, Avanade, will work together to help utility and energy companies transform the energy system and lower the cost of decarbonizing the supply and demand of electricity in the U.K., underpinned by open data, artificial intelligence (AI) and a digital workforce.



The U.K. is the first G7 country to legislate for a net-zero target for carbon emissions by 2050. Accenture, Microsoft and Avanade will combine their unique capabilities across cloud, data and AI, coupled with their experience with internet of things, digital twins and industry transformation, to help utility and energy companies support the UK's low-carbon ambition.SSE Renewables, a leading developer and operator of renewable energy across the UK and Ireland, is working with the companies to apply technology to reimagine its operations. Analytics, AI and data visualization capabilities are being deployed on Microsoft Azure for scalability and speed, empowering the company to generate actionable operational and commercial insights from diverse data sets. This helps SSE Renewables to be more cost effective and increase the reliability and life of its renewable generation assets. The company is also using AI to ensure wildlife is not adversely affected by its new windfarms.Rachel McEwen, chief sustainability officer at SSE Renewables, said, "The scale of the net-zero challenge is so great and the significance of achieving it so important, we need all hands-on deck. The energy system â€” electricity in particular â€” must be completely decarbonized very quickly, so that trickier sectors like heat and transport can reach zero carbon emissions. The answer to all the technological, market and regulatory challenges that result cannot possibly come from a single organization or sector. Partnerships, like the one between Microsoft and Accenture, are essential in bringing together an electricity utility like SSE with business and digital technology transformation specialists."Accenture, Microsoft and Avanade's integrated approach to U.K. decarbonization focuses on the following goals:Help utility and energy clients decarbonize the supply of energy by reducing the cost of renewable generation by up to 25% and increasing its role in system balancing â€” managing fluctuations in the production of electricity â€” while ensuring nuclear plays its role effectively as a continuous supplier of base-load electricity. The lifetime costs of offshore assets can be reduced, for example, by implementing remote inspection using drones and AI.Support the cost-effective electrification of energy demand. This includes enabling 50% of the new electricity demand for transportation and heating to contribute to balancing a system where more than 70% of the power generated is from renewable sources. For example, this could involve incentivizing the charging of electric vehicles when the wind is blowing.Efficiently match supply and demand for an electricity system that is zero-carbon by 2025 and help clients realize a 20% reduction in the cost of meeting increasing electricity demand through innovative approaches to network design, construction and operation â€” for instance, by creating digital twins of physical assets.These efforts will be supported through the use of open industry data to provide more secure, consistent and accessible information that will drive efficiency, support cross-industry innovation around new markets, and improve asset performance and optimization. The companies will also help clients digitally enable their workforces by harnessing the power and collective intelligence of diverse teams. Connected workers, for instance, could access support remotely, resulting in higher task completion rates, improved productivity and enhanced safety in the field.Toby Siddall, a managing director and lead for Accenture's Resources business in the U.K. and Ireland, said, "The U.K.'s targets for net zero push focus onto the energy and utilities sectors through which the most significant impacts on decarbonization can be made. The time for action is now, and it will require innovative new approaches, solutions and ecosystems. Our integrated approach to decarbonization stems from a mutual belief that data and digital transformation are essential in enabling the transition to a low-carbon future, and it can lead to growth, new skills and competitiveness for the U.K. We believe it is a perfect focus for this collaboration between Accenture, Avanade and Microsoft, which can help drive the step changes needed."Clare Barclay, CEO at Microsoft U.K., said, "Last year, Microsoft announced we would be carbon negative by 2030 and remove our entire carbon footprint by 2050. A fundamental way in which we aim to achieve these targets is through technological innovation. Likewise, we pledged to develop and deploy digital technologies to help others reduce their carbon footprints. As part of our commitment to creating a greener and sustainable world, we are proud to partner with Accenture and Avanade to deploy technologies to help UK-based utility companies transform the generation, storage and supply of clean energy."Avanade will combine its digital skills and capabilities with Microsoft technology to deliver digital transformation.Andy Gillett, general manager of Avanade U.K. and Ireland, said, "A massive transformation is underway in the energy sector fueled by rising expectations of both consumers and employees and a growing focus on sustainability. At Avanade, we're seeing significant demand for cloud-based solutions, which are helping deliver results at huge scale, while reducing cost. Innovative solutions that put data at the heart of the business improve speed to market and benefit the environment, delight our clients, inspire our people and help us continue to make a genuine impact."This new joint effort builds on decades of collaboration in the U.K. and around the world. Together, Accenture and Avanade have delivered more than 35,000 Microsoft projects for more than 12,000 clients in more than 20 industries around the world.About AccentureAccenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services â€” all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.About MicrosoftMicrosoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more.About AvanadeAvanade is the leading provider of innovative digital and cloud services, business solutions and design-led experiences on the Microsoft ecosystem. Our professionals bring bold, fresh thinking combined with technology, business and industry expertise to help make a human impact on our clients, their customers and their employees. We are the power behind the Accenture Microsoft Business Group, helping companies to engage customers, empower employees, optimize operations and transform products, leveraging the Microsoft platform. Avanade has 39,000 professionals in 25 countries, bringing clients our best thinking through a collaborative culture that honors diversity and reflects the communities in which we operate. Majority owned by Accenture, Avanade was founded in 2000 by Accenture LLP and Microsoft Corporation. Learn more at www.avanade.com.Copyright Â© 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.