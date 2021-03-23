S-5! Announces Its New Spanish Company Facebook Page Amidst Growth in Latin America

(Colorado Springs, Colo., - March 23, 2021) S-5!, the leading authority on metal roof attachment technology, announces its new Spanish company Facebook page dedicated to the Latin American market.



"S-5! continues to experience growth throughout Latin America and has recently onboarded a number of new distributors in the region with an uptick in business since February, especially in the exposed-fastener roofing market since the launch of our new product RibBracket V," said Juan Carlos Fuentes, S-5! International Director of Sales and Business Development for Latin America.Building owners, design professionals, solar installers and S-5! distributors can stay up-to-date with S-5!'s product offerings, training videos and educational webinars―all in Spanish.S-5! will share its Latin American case studies, featuring a variety of residential and commercial projects with its rail-less, direct-attach™ solar mounting solutions.And soon, S-5! will announce its upcoming tradeshow participation and speaking engagements at shows like Solartec Americas, Costa Rica; ExpoSolar Columbia; The Green Expo, Mexico; SolarExpo Chile; Solar Power Mexico; GENERA, Spain; and Energy 2021, Puerto Rico."New customers and distributors are reaching out to us from all markets to learn about our engineered mounting technologies, extensive load testing and expertise with metal roofs," continued Carlos Fuentes. "We look forward to expanding our outreach through our new Spanish company Facebook page. This new communication channel will help us to directly reach our target audience."For more information about S-5!'s work in Latin America, contact paulao@s-5.com.About S-5!Since 1992, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps attach ancillary items to standing seam and conceal-fix metal roofs, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications: solar arrays, snow retention, fall protection and wind performance systems, satellite dishes, signs/banners, light fixtures, stack/flue bracing, walkways, HVAC, lightning protection, equipment screens, conduit, condensate lines and more. Made in the U.S.A., S-5!'s products have revolutionized the metal roofing industry and are now installed on more than 2 million metal roofs worldwide, including 3.5 GW of PV, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.S-5.com