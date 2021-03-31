Q CELLS receives n-tv Life & Living Award as most popular supplier of solar technology in Germany for second year running

[Berlin, Germany, March 31, 2021] The seal "Germany's most popular provider - Life & Living Award 2021", awarded by n-tv and the German Institute for Service Quality, is one of the most renowned awards for consumer quality in Germany. The assessment criteria includes overall satisfaction as well as customers' willingness to recommend the brand to others, and whether they would choose it again.



Q CELLS, known as a globally successful full-range supplier of clean energy solutions in the areas of solar systems, solar power plants, energy storage, and electricity contracts, secured top spot among 11 competitors in the "Solar Technology" category in n-tv's "Life & Living Award 2021" for the second year in a row. Q CELLS prevailed over its competitors in all three assessment criteria to claim top spot.The high level of trust that end consumers place in Q CELLS' products and services shows once again that Q CELLS has succeeded in establishing itself as the market leader on the domestic end consumer market with its excellent services and high-quality product portfolio.n-tv and the German Institute for Service Quality jointly present the Life & Living Award every year. The award is based on the ratings and feedback of more than 40,000 customers surveyed. The award organisers evaluate more than 580 brands and companies from 45 sectors in the area of living, home and garden. The aim of the awards is to determine which companies and brands achieve the highest customer satisfaction, and whether customers would use and recommend these brands again in the future.Goo Min, Managing Director/Head of Sales Division, said: "It makes us very proud that we have received the n-tv Life & Living Award 2021 as Germany's most popular solar technology supplier for the second year in a row. Above all, I would like to thank our valued customers and our outstanding employees, who have made this success possible."Together with our installer network, the Q.PARTNERS, we want to further expand our leading position in the German market for private rooftop solar systems and offer our end customers high-quality energy solutions from a single source - from solar systems and battery storage systems to attractive green electricity contracts. Winning the Life & Living Award 2021 is both a recognition and an incentive for us to continue improving our product and service quality."About Q CELLSQ CELLS is one of the world's largest and most recognized photovoltaic manufacturers for its high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Q CELLS offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from cells and modules to kits to systems to large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.Safe-Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and Q CELLS' operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Q CELLS does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.