2021 Upcoming Trends of Electric Bus Charging Station in Global Market

Tigo will announce the new product launch of the patented UHD-Core TS4-A (Advanced Retrofit/Add-on) Platform at SPI 2019. The new TS4-A-M (Monitoring) & TS4-A-S (Safety) units have improved lightweight hardware and lower labor costs to address a range of functions and budgets. The TS4-A-M allows module-level monitoring via Tigo's SMART Website & App. The TS4-A-S is UL-certified as a rapid shutdown solution for residential and C&I PV system. Both units join the Tigo's multivendor solution that works with almost any inverter and smart module in the global PV market. Contact sales@tigoenergy.com for pricing, shipping, and availability in Q4'19.