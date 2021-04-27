The Battery Show & EV Tech Europe Digital Days Announces Second Wave of Globally Renowned Speakers

The Battery Show & EV Tech Europe Digital Days, a three-day digital event, strategically scheduled for 18-20 May to connect and educate industry professionals during a time of immense disruption via technical sessions, panels, networking opportunities, and digital sourcing, today announced the second raft of speakers confirmed to address the advanced battery and hybrid & electric vehicle (H/EV) tech community. Executives and senior-level experts from 3M, EnBW, McLaren Applied, Punch Powertrain, Renault, among many others, will present novel solutions and lead technical demonstrations that address the industry's leading challenges. The online conference will run adjacent to the digital exhibition floor that features hundreds of leading companies including Parker/LORD, Siemens, and TE Connectivity.



Registration for the digital conference and exhibition is open to attendees and press:As the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact grid storage, battery materials, battery-powered electric vehicles, and manufacturer supply chains, the European region is presented with unprecedented stressors amid exceptional market acceleration. Speaking to the importance and timeliness of the event, James Frith, Head of Energy Storage at Bloomberg New Energy Finance and chair of the keynote panel "Meeting Demand for EV Battery Production in Europe; The Rise of the Giga Factory," said: "The European battery manufacturing industry has been turned on its head over the last three years, going from almost non-existent to the second largest market globally. The Digital Days event will be the perfect opportunity to find out how the companies at the heart of this change envisage the next decade.""At the rate the advanced battery and H/EV tech sectors are progressing in the European region and the number of obstacles that require an immediate solution, we felt it was critical to orchestrate industry connection before our next in-person event in November," said Rob Shelton, group event director, The Battery Show & EV Tech Europe Digital Days, Informa Markets. "The level of support for the upcoming digital event permeates all corners of the industry and is a clear indicator of the battery and H/EV tech market's fortitude and future advancement."Featured conference content includes:Tuesday 18 MayEV Forecasts: 2020 Summary of European EV Market Expansion and its Implications on Battery DemandSpeaker: Viktor Irle, Co-Founder & Market Analyst, EV VolumesLatest Developments in EV Architectures: Determining the Optimum Level of Hybridization versus Societal, Environmental, and Economic BenefitsSpeaker: Marcin Seredynski, Head of Innovation and Research, E-Bus Competence CentreRace to Road Debate: Examining Formula E & Hyper Car Architectures and How they Can be Adapted for the Mass Market EVModerator: Luke Gear, Technology Analyst, IDTechExAngus Lyon, Director, Rockfort EngineeringYu Merla, Principal Engineer - Advanced Battery Projects, Williams Advanced EngineeringWasim Sarwar, Head of Research and Advanced Engineering, Rimac AutomobilWednesday 19 MayEV Technical Session: The Role of Electric Vehicles in the Energy TransitionSpeaker: Jeremy Parkes, Global Business Lead - Electric Vehicles, DNVKeynote (Open to All) - Leaders Panel: Meeting Demand for EV Battery Production in Europe; the Rise of the Giga FactoryModerator: James Frith, Senior Energy Storage Analyst, Bloomberg New Energy FinanceBenoit Lemaignan, CEO, VerkorKai-Uwe Wollenhaupt, President Europe & Vice President, SVOLT Energy Technology Company LtdSebastian Wolf, Sr Director EU Operations and Managing Director, Farasis Energy EuropeGery Bonduelle, SVP Sales, FreyrAllan Paterson, CTO, BritishvoltElectric Motor Development: Faster Charging, Higher Efficiency, Longer Range: The next Step in ElectrificationSteve Lambert, Head of Electrification, McLaren AppliedElectric Powertrain: Developing High-Speed Electric Drive Unit for the Next GenerationSpeaker: Henrik Dhejne, Product Line Manager - Passenger Car Transmissions, electrified Transmission & e-Axle, AVLThursday 20 MayEV Technical Session: State of the art Electric Track Drive for Medium & Heavy-Duty MachinesSpeaker: Massimo Palomba, Global Sales Manager E-Mobility, Bonfiglioli Mobility & Wind Industries, Bonfiglioli SpaEV Technical Session: HEV Battery Design; Should it be for Second Life or Easy to Recycle?Speaker: Paweł Swoboda, Business Development Manager, BMZ PolandElectric Buses: If 70% Of EV Cost is in The Battery… How Can You Reduce the Cost of Electrification?Speaker: Manos Polioudis, Head of Powertrain Engineering, ArrivalInforma Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. 