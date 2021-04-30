Natural Power recruits Director of Consulting Services

Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has appointed John Wilson to the newly created role of Director of Consultancy Services.

John has been a management consultant for the last 20 years preceded by a spell in high volume manufacturing. As a trusted advisor, John has helped many organisations implement strategic business growth and change programmes which have delivered tangible operational and financial benefits. He has gained deep, diverse and multi-sector experience leading large and small consulting and client teams in key sectors such as utilities, energy, manufacturing and defence. John has also held senior management positions and worked extensively across Europe and North America.


Stephen Trotter, Managing Director at Natural Power, said: "As Director of Consulting Services, John will work closely with myself and the board, and is responsible for driving the strategy and performance for Natural Power's global consultancy business. In this capacity he leads our consultancy focussed business units as well as the non-UK country units. We're delighted to welcome John to the team as we forge ahead with our business growth plans."

John, who will be based at Natural Power's new Glasgow office, is a graduate of University of Strathclyde with a BSc. Technology & Business Studies.

On joining the team, John said: "It is an exciting time to be joining the renewables industry with many opportunities arising from emerging technologies and new markets. I look forward to working with the Natural Power leadership team in exploring those opportunities and how they can help us shape our next period of growth."

