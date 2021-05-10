TriSMART Finds Harsh Winter Storms are No Match for RT-MINI

“When I first came to TriSMART about a year ago, I knew I wanted to introduce my team to Roof Tech,” said Juge. “I already understood how to use it so there was no need to have the Roof Tech trainer come out. Now we’re using RT-MINI on all our installs with flat rafters, and it performs perfectly.”

Matt Juge, Director of Surveys and Storage Technology for TriSMART, had heard good things about Roof Tech even before he started his current job. "At my last company, a sales organization had already designed and engineered their first project using a rail-less system with Roof Tech," he recalled. "A trainer came out from Roof Tech to show us how to use the mounting system and it was great. I recognized the cost benefits right from the start."



Introducing Roof Tech to his new team is a clear success."When I first came to TriSMART about a year ago, I knew I wanted to introduce my team to Roof Tech," said Juge. "I already understood how to use it so there was no need to have the Roof Tech trainer come out. Now we're using RT-MINI on all our installs with flat rafters, and it performs perfectly." Juge noted that the L-foot option offered by RT-MINI was clearly a much better solution than flashed systems for TriSMART's projects.Thanks to Roof Tech, no more leaks and no more torn shingles."Before we started using the RT-MINI, we kept running into issues with leaking and torn shingles due to flashing, but now we never have any problems," said Juge. "Roof Tech's butyl rubber makes an impervious seal that stands up to the roughest weather." More than 99% of TriSMART's business is for residential projects, and the historic winter storms in Texas in 2020 challenged the strength of any mounting system. In every case, RT-MINI stood up to the test.TriSMART's installation teams applaud RT MINI for ease of use.Ever since their first job using RT-MINI, TriSMART hasn't had a single problem. "It's an amazing product," said Juge. "Our installers find it easier to use, and every job is done faster than before." When asked how he'd advise other solar companies that were hesitating before trying Roof Tech, Juge was clear in his reply: "If you want to stop troubleshooting roof leaks and you want faster installation times, Roof Tech is your best choice"About TriSMART SolarTriSMART Solar was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. They serve customers throughout the state of Texas from offices in Austin, Amarillo, Dallas, El Paso, Lubbock, San Antonio, Midland, and the Rio Grande Valley. TriSMART has more than 150 employees and has its own internal sales team as well as engineering and procurement teams. Services include residential and commercial solar installation, as well as roof replacement and repair. To learn more, visit www.trismartsolar.com