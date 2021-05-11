GridX Launches Utility BOS Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
Cloud-native application suite enables utilities and energy suppliers to transform their meter-to-cash processes and become their customers' trusted energy advisors
SAN FRANCISCO - GridX, Inc. today announced it has launched its Business Operations Support (BOS) Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering utilities, Retail Energy Suppliers, Community Choice Aggregators and other energy suppliers to transition to clean energy and serve as their customers' trusted energy advisors.
GridX's BOS Cloud goes beyond traditional Customer Information Systems to equip utilities and other energy suppliers with a suite of turnkey solutions to transform their businesses into those based on clean, distributed energy resources. In addition to enhancing meter-to-cash processes, BOS Cloud helps these businesses to:
● Quickly develop and operationalize new products, programs and business models, including time-of-use rates and real-time pricing
● Effectively target customers with new offerings and energy programs to facilitate broader adoption
● Inform customers about their rate options and help them understand the financial implications of their energy use decisions
● Provide customers with personalized advice around their energy costs and savings opportunities.
"In this unprecedented time of transition to clean energy, customers around the world are looking for actionable guidance from their energy suppliers. GridX's BOS Cloud transforms what has historically been a transactional relationship to that of collaboration," said Jian Zhang, Founder and CEO of GridX, Inc. "Developing our suite of applications on the Salesforce platform amplifies the impact of this transformation."
"GridX's BOS Cloud is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it powers digital transformation for energy providers worldwide," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."
Built on the Salesforce Platform, GridX's BOS Cloud is now available on AppExchange at http://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000G0yN8UAJ
About GridX, Inc.
GridX, Inc. partners with utilities and energy suppliers to transform their businesses and accelerate the clean energy transition. The company's Business Operations Support (BOS) Cloud application suite helps these organizations to develop new products and business models to achieve their clean energy goals; quickly operationalize new offerings in their billing and settlement processes; better engage with their customers for broader program adoption; and serve as their customers' trusted energy advisors throughout the process. GridX's BOS Cloud is used by leading utilities, Retail Energy Suppliers and Community Choice Aggregators to serve more than 17 million homes and businesses. For more information, visit gridx.com. GridX is the trademark of GridX, Inc.
