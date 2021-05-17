Q CELLS ramps up R&D investment to accelerate commercialization of n-type PV technology

Q CELLS has begun investing a further €15.5 million into its global research and development HQ in Thalheim, near Bitterfeld-Wolfen in Germany, as part of the company's ongoing R&D roadmap to drive next generation solar module technology development.



More Headlines Articles

The additional €15.5 million come on top of last year's pledge to invest €20 million into machinery and equipment for next generation PV technology development. Together with around €35 million of yearly R&D expenditure these will boost total investments into the HQ for technology innovation & quality to over €140 million by 2023.This latest tranche of investment has been funneled into procuring specialist equipment that will support R&D efforts in n-type cell and module development. Q CELLS' team of experienced scientists has identified this technology as the most effective next-gen driver of LCOE (levelized cost of electricity) reduction within PV over the next few years.Development of the n-type technology - which will be called Q.ANTUM NEO - is already well advanced. Q.ANTUM NEO is the next step in Q CELLS' unique Q.ANTUM Technology roadmap, utilizing n-type cells with passivating contacts to further increase the efficiency and power of the solar modules. Q CELLS expects to introduce Q.TRON, a new solar module manufactured using this cell technology within 2021, boosting efficiencies well above the levels of current p-type modules on the market. In parallel, Q CELLS is also working on tandem solar cell research & development based on perovskite technology in its technology and R&D HQ in Germany.Q CELLS CTO, Dr. Daniel Jeong, said: "The core values of Q CELLS have always been technological excellence and leadership, and I am excited to reveal that the company is poised to once again introduce an era-defining PV technology to the market this year with a new high-efficiency module product made with our brand new n-type Q.ANTUM NEO technology. Our precise investment roadmap has been carefully considered to ensure that Q CELLS can continue to shape the next-generation of solar energy technology for many years to come."About Q CELLSQ CELLS is one of the world's largest and most recognized photovoltaic manufacturers for its high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Q CELLS offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from cells and modules to kits to systems to large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.