Tigo Energy Provides Rapid Shutdown for EnPower Star Residential Energy Storage System

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, announced today that EnPower Star has deployed its clean, renewable and affordable energy storage systems using the Tigo TS4-A-2F and RSS Transmitter to enable rapid shutdown for PV modules.



More Headlines Articles

The Tigo TS4-A-2F is a reliable, cost effective rapid shutdown solution that meets the latest module level shutdown requirements, including NEC 2017/2020. The TS4-A-2F is UL PVRSS certified for use with the largest network of inverters, many of which feature a built in RSS transmitter. By connecting to two modules, the TS4-A-2F reduces labor time and enables 16% fewer connections on a 14-panel string compared to single channel MLPE."It is imperative that our systems are available to the public at an affordable rate so that they can be deployed quickly to meet the growing market need for energy storage," according to Steve Hopwood, Managing Partner, EnPower Star, LLC. "We use the Tigo TS4 product because it is simple and trusted, making it ideal as a plug-and-play rapid shutdown solution across the breadth of installers around the United States."The EnPower Star energy storage systems enable both homeowners and commercial customers to gain access to safe, reliable, and efficient power management that harnesses the full potential of renewable sources and leverages off-peak low-cost grid energy. The system includes the ARO High Voltage Battery, EPS MIN3000I-MIN11400I Inverters, the EPS ATS and Split Phase Transformers, EPS Smart Meter, as well as the ShinePhone and ShineServer Smart Monitor. Interested installers in the United States should reach out via the EnPower Star website: https://www.enpowerstar.com/distributors-sign-up/"Tigo continuously seeks to provide system owners choice as they embrace economical solar," said JD Dillon, Tigo's Chief Marketing Officer. "The EnPower Star Energy Storage System offers homeowners a safe, reliable and affordable option to reduce reliance on the grid, minimize electricity bills, as well as prevent the waste of renewable energy."Tigo Energy provides flexible solutions that increase energy production of PV systems with optimization, decrease operating costs with remote monitoring and enhance safety with rapid shutdown capabilities. Tigo is different because it gives its PV customers the power to choose the right features and the right inverter for a tested and certified solution at the equipment and system level that maximizes the benefit for their installation.About TigoTigo is the worldwide leader in Flex-MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) with innovative solutions that increase energy production, decrease operating costs, and significantly enhance safety of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo's TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable and safe solar energy daily. Tigo's global team is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.About EnPower StarEnPower Star is an industry leader in clean, renewable & affordable energy storage systems. Their goal is to provide safe, efficient, innovative, and economically viable products to residential consumers as well as custom solutions for commercial and industrial clients through a vast network of solar distributors and installers. EnPower Star leverages over 40 years of collective experience within their Executive Team in the manufacturing, processing, and sales of electronics and battery storage. This extensive knowledge enables them to understand, tackle and solve the issues surrounding the production and distribution of residential power storage systems. https://www.enpowerstar.com/