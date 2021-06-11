Electric Vehicle Charging Station Industry Register 40.7% Growth in 2027

The global EV charging station industry is projected to be valued at 39.2 (USD billion) by 2027 at a CAGR of 40.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The electric vehicle charging station is an infrastructure that is used for recharging the batteries of electric vehicles. With the bolstering sales of electric vehicles worldwide EV manufacturers are increasingly focused on the development of the charging infrastructure to fulfill the operational requirements of electric vehicles. Moreover, with rising consumer demand market players are significantly transforming and developing new technologies in both public and private charging stations. Consumers have more emphasis on fast-charging stations that will save their time and also boost the performance of the battery.



Asia Pacific was the dominant region in 2019 and is expected to be the most attractive market during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and Korea are some of the most lucrative regions for the electric vehicle charging station market growth. Rising investments and government initiatives are the major factors for its significant growth.



North America and Europe are significant revenue contributors in the global electric vehicle market with substantial growth. The government's targets to curb carbon emission and boost the adoption of electric vehicles are some of the major factors driving the EV charging station market in these regions.



DC charging point led the market share with approximately 60% of the revenue share in 2019 owing to fast charging capability and attractive pricing of the DC charging. However, wireless charging expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



By end-user segment, public type charging stations dominated the global EV charging station market because they are more economical to the manufacturer. Moreover, they offer larger paring space and are accessible to all public.



