Noodoe Announces Advanced EV Charging For EV Fleet Owners - Load Management, Autonomous Operation and Smart Scheduling Keep Fleets Ready to Roll

"With Noodoe, EV Fleet managers can now be confident that all their vehicles are ready to roll," said Jennifer Chang, CEO of Noodoe Inc. "Our Intelligent Load Management and autonomous operation keep your fleet ready, your costs low and your focus on other things besides your equipment."Noodoe's Autonomous Service Delivery is powered by the Noodoe EV OS. All vehicle operators have to do is plug-in at shift's end. The advanced EV OS ensures that each vehicle will be ready to go next shift. EV fleet managers will appreciate the ability to centrally manage and monitor their charging stations. Access control ensures that only authorized employees can charge the vehicles.Noodoe's Intelligent Load Management allows for expansion of EV fleets without further upgrades to existing electrical infrastructure. Intelligent Load Management quadruples the number of charging stations that can be installed.Noodoe's Smart Scheduling charges the vehicles when the utility rates are low It executes the most optimal charging strategy to keep companies on the move at lowest possible cost.About Noodoe Inc.To accelerate the world's transition to electric vehicles, Noodoe provides the mission-critical network operating system, Noodoe EV OS, that runs the EV charging networks for their operators.Noodoe EV OS is one of the most advanced cloud-based operating platforms today; it is a charging network's "central brain" that runs all the charging stations across multiple locations and automates the entire operation of the EV charging network.What makes Noodoe EV OS different is the core technology that empowers "extreme automation", which enables the operators to achieve the lowest possible operating cost. Controlling and running all EV charging stations, Noodoe EV OS fully automates everything - 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic peak-hour price adjustment, automatic transaction billing, automatic payment processing, automatic bank transfer, automatic infrastructure diagnostics, and intelligent energy management. It's so automated that the network operators practically can generate revenue automatically and continuously.Noodoe provides products and services that are used in 110 countries worldwide.More about Noodoe EV OS: youtu.be/mUNq4Umy64UMore about Noodoe Inc.: noodoe.com