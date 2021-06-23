Tigo Energy Breaks Ground Again With the Introduction of 700W MLPE

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today announced a new offering of the Tigo TS4-A-F rapid shutdown device (RSD) with fire safety support for industry-leading solar modules up to 700-watts. Tigo continues a tradition of providing higher power MLPE ahead of the market need in anticipation of the future capacity increase of PV Modules. The Tigo TS4-A-F RSD continues to provide installers a reliable solution with a single product that works with a broad family of inverters and modules. Tigo delivers best-in-class fire safety for solar installations.



More Headlines Articles

As solar module power ratings continue to rise, the Tigo TS4-A-F RSD is the foundation for solar installations in all segments: residential, C&I (commercial and industrial) and utility scale. Through the Tigo Enhanced program, Tigo customers and installers have the freedom to choose the right equipment for their solar projects through a simple plug-and-play model in combination with major inverter suppliers Chint Power Systems (CPS), Solectria, Sungrow, Canadian Solar, and Growatt. Additionally, the new Tigo TS4-A-F RSD offers:plug-and-play support for all solar modules up to 700W, and is rated for a maximum current of 15 amps and a maximum voltage of 90 voltscompliance with NEC 2017 and 2020 690.12 Rapid Shutdown specifications when installed with the Tigo RSS Transmitter and PVRSS certified inverter or an inverter with built-in Tigo certified transmitterreliable solutions matching other Tigo products, utilizing the same frame mounting features requiring only 10 seconds for installationindustry standard MC4 connectors with an IP68 enclosure rating for maximum durabilityThe Tigo TS4-A-F RSD ensures that installers have the flexibility to deploy the industry's highest wattage solar modules and offer their customers the most energy production per available rooftop space.In order to meet the rapid shutdown requirements which have propagated globally, Tigo products are UL PV Rapid Shutdown System (PVRSS) certified with hundreds of inverters. Reliable rapid shutdown functionality is essential to ensuring fire safety for system owners as well as firefighters and first responders who can now safely perform their work without encountering high-voltage DC electricity from solar components. In addition to fire safety, Tigo leads the way in solar innovation by enabling plug-and-play installation and rapid commissioning."Rapid shutdown is an essential element of PV systems safety, and the 700W Tigo TS4-A-F now supports new high-power modules," said Jing Tian, Chief Growth Officer at Tigo Energy. "Our ability to maintain MLPE market leadership comes from a deep well of innovation and our commitments to give our customers the power to use exactly the components that satisfy their needs. We are very happy to extend this level of flexibility for PV safety to the highest power solar modules on the market today."The new high-power 700W Tigo TS4-A-F RSD will be available for purchase directly and from Tigo channel partners starting on June 22, 2021. Interested parties should contact the Tigo sales team at www.tigoenergy.com/contacts.About Tigo EnergyTigo Energy is the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) with innovative solutions that increase solar energy production, decrease operating costs, and significantly enhance safety of solar energy systems. The Tigo TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of solar and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on seven continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable, and safe solar energy daily. With a global team, Tigo Energy is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.