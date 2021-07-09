PowerFlex Expands Offerings to Provide Integrated Suite of Onsite Energy Solutions

EDF Renewables North America today announced that its PowerFlex subsidiary has expanded its offerings to provide customers with a complete product suite that now includes onsite solar, in addition to its existing offerings of battery storage, electric vehicle charging, microgrids, and energy management systems. To enable this expansion, EnterSolar, another EDF Renewables subsidiary, will use the PowerFlex brand and bring its 15-year track record of providing behind-the-meter solar solutions for corporate clients. PowerFlex is now a one-of-a-kind provider that offers turnkey solutions for a comprehensive range of onsite energy needs.



More Headlines Articles

By consolidating the full suite of Corporate and Industrial (C&I) energy solutions under one roof, PowerFlex allows customers to purchase a standalone product or bundled package that saves energy costs while reducing their carbon footprint. Thanks to its proprietary software, PowerFlex can provide customer-focused onsite renewable infrastructure that expands and grows with a client's needs over time.PowerFlex now has a combined track record that includes 400+ MW of commercial solar installed; 40+ MWh of onsite storage in operation, construction or contracted; more than 6,000 smart EV charging stations installed; and several microgrids contracted for installation this year. Products include an integrated Energy Management System (EMS) that utilizes real-time data to make critical decisions that optimize energy savings for our customers."We laid out our vision for integrated distributed energy in 2015, when EDF Renewables started to expand into distributed solar," said Raphael Declercq, Executive Vice President, EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions. "Our offerings were broadened to commercial and industrial customers with the acquisition of EnterSolar, and now we are uniquely positioned to offer our customers a one-stop-shop solution for all their onsite clean energy needs."From system design and engineering, to project financing and post-installation asset management, PowerFlex's seasoned team makes integrating renewable energy systems easy from start to finish.Declercq continues, "As the demand for flexible clean energy solutions grows, it is a natural evolution to consolidate the skills and talents we have on our team. Our expertise now spans from software development to project construction and operations."The PowerFlex team is committed to serving clients turnkey solutions for their onsite energy needs and providing customers with a seamless and profitable transition to clean energy.About PowerFlex:PowerFlex delivers commercial and industrial customers a full range of turnkey clean energy solutions: solar, storage, smart EV charging, microgrids, and energy management systems. The Company was founded in 2017 by a Caltech research group who developed a patented Adaptive Load Management (ALM) technology to optimize power consumption across a large network of charging stations. PowerFlex Systems was acquired by EDF Renewables North America in 2019, and consolidated with EnterSolar, a leading commercial solar developer, in 2021 to expand its onsite solar offerings. For more information, visit www.powerflex.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar and storage; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial expertise to maximize performance of generating projects. The Company's PowerFlex subsidiary offers a full suite of onsite energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers: solar, storage, EV charging, energy management systems, and microgrids. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 20 GW of developed projects and 13 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.