S-5! Launches New Solar Calculator

(Colorado Springs, Colo., - July 14, 2021) S-5!, the leading authority on metal roof attachment technology, together with software developer PVComplete launches its new web-based solar calculator, designed to create sophisticated solar project layouts for standing seam and exposed-fastened metal roofs.



"Compatible with most industry PV module manufacturers and any size module, the S-5! Solar Calculator is the only one in the industry that calculates PV on rail-less, direct-attach™ metal roofing, which makes it easy to use with our S-5-PVKIT solar mounting system," said Rob Haddock, CEO & founder of S-5!Users enter project data into S-5!'s Solar Calculator, including metal roof type and manufacturer, roof measurements, module size, module manufacturer and seam spacing. Based on the selected job location, the fully engineered calculator computes the forces in the upward (uplift), downward, lateral (seismic), and downslope/parallel force according to ASCE 7. It also uses Google maps to assist with rooftop placement of modules.The calculator provides module spacing recommendations to align standing seams with the module manufacturers mounting zones, as well as an energy output summary detailing how much energy the array will produce, the timeframe to achieve a return on investment (ROI), a bill of materials and a full report available for an authority having jurisdiction (AHJ).The S-5! Solar Calculator (patent pending) is an intuitive web app that makes it easy for sales professionals and project developers to create advanced solar project layouts with little or no training. In as few as five clicks, users can create a solar project design packed with valuable information, including 8760-production data. The design tool is also the first to integrate ASCE-16 structural requirements.In the office or in the field, users can access the software via any computer device to create one or multiple solar design variations that can be exported to PDF in minutes to share with colleagues or as part of client proposals."Our driving mission at PVComplete is to deliver software solutions that accelerate the deployment of solar worldwide by improving the speed, accuracy and overall ROI of solar project design," explains PVComplete President, Daniel Sherwood. "That's why we were eager to partner with S-5! to develop this platform to enable a new level of advanced customer support with sophisticated self-service tools and automated design functionality."About S-5!Since 1992, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps attach ancillary items to standing seam, concealed-fastened and exposed-fastened metal roofs, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications: snow retention, fall protection and wind performance systems, satellite dishes, solar arrays, signs/banners, light fixtures, stack/flue bracing, walkways, HVAC, lightning protection, equipment screens, conduit, condensate lines and more. Made in the U.S.A., S-5!'s products have revolutionized the metal roofing industry and are now installed on more than 2 million metal roofs worldwide, including 3.5 GW of PV, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.S-5.com.About PVCompletePVComplete is the global leader in solar sales and design automation with a suite of reliable, precise and intuitive software products that solve complex engineering challenges and empower everyone in the PV project development process to more rapidly design, optimize and construct residential, commercial and utility solar installations. Founded in 2015 in the Bay Area and with offices in Europe, the company provides solutions and technical support to solar installers and developers worldwide. For more information, visit pvcomplete.com.