Growatt becomes the global No.1 inverter brand for residential solar

Growatt has become the world's No.1 supplier of residential inverter, taking 16.6% of the market share in 2020 according to IHS Markit's latest PV Inverter Market Tracker report. Since its establishment in 2010, the Chinese manufacturer has been focusing on distributed generation and has brought about strong competitive advantages over other brands in the sector.

"We are very proud to become the No.1 supplier in global residential market, and that millions of households are now using Growatt inverters to convert solar power for their use," commented Lisa Zhang, marketing director at Growatt. Over the years, the company has built an extensive service network with 20 offices around the world to provide efficient local support for customers.Product and technology innovation is the key to Growatt's success according to Zhang. The company's R&D team has brought sleek and compact design as well as smart, safe and reliable functionalities to its latest innovation, the X inverter series. The new generation inverters are not only appealing to end users, but are also very popular among installers because it's lightweight, easy to install and has remote monitoring function that makes maintenance easier and reduces O&M costs."For residential solar, Growatt is the top choice for many. Our team pursues excellence, and a large number of tests are done and improvements made to ensure that the products installed worldwide perform reliably," Zhang added. With more than a decade of experience in quality engineering, Growatt has developed the five-step quality engineering system, which is a comprehensive and systematic quality control approach the company adopts for products from its design and development stage to mass production.Looking ahead, Zhang believes for future generations, PV inverter will become a must-have household 'appliance' as solar energy becomes more accessible. "Our team is constantly working closely with our partners around the world to enable customers to have clear and convenient access to clean energy. We believe together we can make a difference!" Zhang concluded.About GrowattFounded in 2010, Growatt is a global leader of smart energy solutions. It is the world's No.1 residential solar inverter supplier according to IHS Markit. The company also ranks among the world's top 5 suppliers of three-phase string inverters for commercial and industrial projects.