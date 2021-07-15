Solar Permitting Tool Hits the Market to Boost Rooftop Solar Installations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As America passes three million solar installations, the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) is formally launching SolarAPP+ to help state and local governments to streamline and automate rooftop solar permits.



More Headlines Articles

After 40 years of growth, America reached 1 million solar installations in 2016, 2 million in 2019, and 3 million in 2021. With the help of SolarAPP+, the U.S. will double its solar installations to 6 million by 2026.The software was developed by NREL, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), leading rooftop solar companies, building officials, and other clean energy leaders to help more than 2.4 million homes go solar while creating 30,000 new American jobs over the next few years.Following is a statement by Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA president and CEO, on the launch of SolarAPP+:"Today is a landmark day for America's solar progress, and we congratulate the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the U.S. Department of Energy for launching SolarAPP+. SEIA and our members have worked tirelessly alongside building officials, solar companies, and government leaders to develop this critical platform, which will expedite safer solar installations, deliver a better customer experience, and save money for local municipalities, allowing them to devote more resources to their communities."More than 3 million homes and businesses in America have solar, and we're expecting to see about 500,000 rooftop solar installations this year alone. Installations are going to double over the next five years, and tools like SolarAPP+ can make that process easier, safer, and more affordable than ever before. It's critical that we act now to address the climate crisis and decarbonize the grid. To do this, we need to quickly accelerate residential solar deployment, and SolarAPP+ will help us do that."We can't stop here, though, which is why SEIA is urging Congress to act on a bold infrastructure package that prioritizes long-term policy drivers for solar and storage deployment. That package should also include continued funding for programs like SolarAPP+ that will be instrumental in tackling the biggest climate and energy challenges yet to come."###About SEIA®:The Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 20% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is the national trade association for the solar and solar + storage industries, building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.