Fugro awarded geotechnical contract for landmark La Gan offshore wind farm in Vietnam

Visit http://www.fugro.com for further information

La Gan Wind Power Development Corporation (La Gan Wind), owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), Asiapetro and Novasia, has awarded an offshore geotechnical contract to a consortium led by Vietsovpetro, PTSC G&S and Fugro. The award is part of CIP's development plan for the La Gan offshore wind project in Vietnam which, with a potential capacity of 3.5 GW, will be one of the first large-scale offshore wind farms in Vietnam.

07/20/21, 02:22 PM | Solar & Wind

La Gan Wind Power Development Corporation (La Gan Wind), owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), Asiapetro and Novasia, has awarded an offshore geotechnical contract to a consortium led by Vietsovpetro, PTSC G&S and Fugro. The award is part of CIP's development plan for the La Gan offshore wind project in Vietnam which, with a potential capacity of 3.5 GW, will be one of the first large-scale offshore wind farms in Vietnam.


As part of this new contract, Fugro will provide offshore geotechnical services utilising their regional geotechnical vessel, and deliver advanced onshore soils laboratory testing and engineering studies. The initial scope of work will focus on geotechnical boreholes to expand understanding of the La Gan site's geological features and to build up the geological ground models.

Maya Malik, CEO of the La Gan Wind Power Development Corporation, said: "As a responsible and experienced developer, the La Gan Wind Power Development Corporation is pleased to partner with reputable companies such as Vietsovpetro, PTSC G&S and Fugro, who will ensure that the geotechnical surveys are conducted to the highest technical, safety and environmental standards. We are also proud to implement a structure that supports the local supply chain and facilitates knowledge transfer between international and local suppliers."

Jerry Paisley, Fugro's Director for Marine Site Characterisation in Asia-Pacific, said: "It is an honour for Fugro to be associated with this landmark La Gan offshore wind farm project and to provide geotechnical solutions supporting Vietnam's energy transition. CIP and Fugro have worked closely on similar offshore wind projects in the region, especially in Taiwan, and this award to Fugro shows that our Triple A approach of Geo-data acquisition, analysis and advice is clearly recognised by CIP."

The La Gan wind farm will be constructed in phases, with the first phase scheduled for completion by 2026.

07/20/21, 02:22 PM | Solar & Wind
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar & Wind News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

Iron Edison Lithium Iron Battery

Iron Edison Lithium Iron Battery

The Iron Edison Lithium Iron solar battery is fully compatible with popular battery-based inverters and is housed inside a rugged steel enclosure with integrated Battery Management System. Standard capacities range from 2 kWh to 42 kWh, with custom high-capacity and high-voltage models available for commercial applications like peak load shaving and UPS. The battery is designed and assembled at the company's headquarters just outside of Denver, Colorado. The Iron Edison Lithium Iron battery is an ideal replacement for lead-acid battery, with longer cycle life, smaller footprint, and maintenance-free operation. Residential applications include solar battery backup, grid-zero and off-grid energy storage. Commercial applications include high voltage battery backup, off-grid telecommunications power and peak load shaving. If you have any questions, please call us at 720-432-6433. We are happy to help!
More Products
Feature Your Product