SolarEdge Launches Next Generation Inverters up to 120kW in North America
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., a global leader in smart energy technology, has introduced a new range of commercial inverters with Synergy Technology, now available for rooftop, ground mount and carport applications, in North America. Reaching up to 120kW, SolarEdge's Three Phase Inverters with Synergy Technology are designed to provide more power and higher profitability in large-scale commercial and industrial (C&I) PV installations.
Along with SolarEdge's industry-leading safety features - including integrated arc fault protection and rapid shutdown - the solution offers an extra layer of protection through built-in thermal sensors on the DC and AC terminal blocks, as well as field-replaceable surge protection devices.
"We are proud to provide our customers with innovative technology that improves the economics of large-scale PV installations through scalable DC optimization," Says Peter Mathews, General Manager for SolarEdge North America. "Our solution addresses a growing demand in the North American C&I sector for increased energy production, design flexibility, advanced safety and security, and real-time, high-resolution monitoring. It was also designed to improve profitability for installers by helping reduce installation times, BoS (balance of system) costs and O&M expenses."
Featured Product
SIBA Fuses - world leader in innovation of Fuses for PV Semiconductor Protection
SIBA Fuses: your trusted source for all your circuit protection applications, from solar power to wind power. We are the world leaders in these applications and the most trusted name for your circuit protection needs. We have been working for over 70 years in semiconductor fuses, including ULTRA RAPID®, medium, and high voltage, standard European, miniatures, electronic fuses, and a wide range of DC rated fuses (24 VDC - 5000 VDC) for all types applications. We work with medium and high voltage fuses for protection of transformers, including submersibles, motors, medium and high voltage switchgear, compact substations, cable feeders, and high voltage capacitor circuits. New: Full line of PV UL Listed fuses and fuse holders. Contact us today for more information on our products and services.