SolarEdge Launches Next Generation Inverters up to 120kW in North America

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., a global leader in smart energy technology, has introduced a new range of commercial inverters with Synergy Technology, now available for rooftop, ground mount and carport applications, in North America. Reaching up to 120kW, SolarEdge's Three Phase Inverters with Synergy Technology are designed to provide more power and higher profitability in large-scale commercial and industrial (C&I) PV installations.



More Headlines Articles

The 120kW, 100kW and 80kW inverters for 480V grid, and the 50kW for 208V grid, maximize energy production with up to 150% DC oversizing. The system offers improved uptime through modularity and independently working units. By introducing an innovative pre-commissioning feature for in-depth visibility, installers can fully and automatically validate system components from their smartphones, before connecting to the grid. To avoid module performance degradation, the solution includes a built-in nighttime PID (potential induced degradation) rectifier.Along with SolarEdge's industry-leading safety features - including integrated arc fault protection and rapid shutdown - the solution offers an extra layer of protection through built-in thermal sensors on the DC and AC terminal blocks, as well as field-replaceable surge protection devices."We are proud to provide our customers with innovative technology that improves the economics of large-scale PV installations through scalable DC optimization," Says Peter Mathews, General Manager for SolarEdge North America. "Our solution addresses a growing demand in the North American C&I sector for increased energy production, design flexibility, advanced safety and security, and real-time, high-resolution monitoring. It was also designed to improve profitability for installers by helping reduce installation times, BoS (balance of system) costs and O&M expenses."