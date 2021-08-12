Sigora Solar Acquires Environmental Solar Design Inc. to Expand California Footprint

Sigora Solar, a top 25 US solar photovoltaic (PV) company and the largest residential solar company in Virginia, announced the acquisition of Environmental Solar Design, Inc. (ESDI) in efforts to expand its solar footprint in the Golden State.



Located in North Hollywood, ESDI is a solar pool and thermal provider. ESDI will continue to operate under the ESDI brand for the time being before transitioning to the Sigora umbrella in the coming months. In a location with the largest concentration of swimming pools in the US, this strategic acquisition will further increase its solar technology offerings into solar-friendly areas like Los Angeles and San Diego."Sigora Solar is strong in solar PV, while ESDI has been a leader in solar thermal and pool heating since its inception back in 1979," said Ed Murray, Regional President of Sigora Solar. "The companies have complementary areas of expertise, making the acquisition a logical move to expand Sigora's desire to become a leading provider of clean energy services, including solar heating, thermal and PV in California."Sigora Solar acquired Aztec Solar & ELM Solar Distribution, Sacramento-based solar installation and distribution companies, late last year. The acquisition enabled Ed Murray, the owner of Aztec & ELM for more than 40 years, to expand the reach of his solar PV, solar pool heating and distribution companies. In less than a year, those businesses have realized a 50% increase in revenue. The diversification of energy technology offerings and the market consolidation achieved through the acquisition were designed to respond to the ever-growing interest of "green" living and a growing concern over climate change."I am excited about joining forces with Sigora Solar and its west coast team. They have extensive experience in solar PV and a desire to expand their solar thermal and heating offerings. That's where we come in. That is who we are and what we have been doing for more than 35 years," said Bob Ellis, owner of ESDI. "We feel that this is a natural fit and will help to bring more renewable energy options to people throughout California."Sigora Solar, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia with operations in 14 US states, is well-positioned to capitalize on the social and political transition to green power currently under consideration in Congress with the acquisition of companies in greater Sacramento and Southern California. The partnership between the companies follows a series of important policy wins, including the thwarting of legislation intended to curb solar adoption supported by incumbent utility interests and a recent strike down of legislation. This victory will help preserve residential solar choice and independence, while securing a more sustainable and equitable energy economy for Californians.About Sigora SolarSigora Solar has consistently appeared on Inc.'s list of fastest growing companies in the U.S., operating in 14 states, and is Virginia's largest residential solar installer, according to Solar Power World. In 2019, Sigora was named Solar Power World's "Most Forward-Thinking Company," highlighting an innovative and equity-inspired business model that incorporates solar and energy efficiency services paired with a Pearl Certification™ and Sigora's One For One™ program which provides free connections to clean, reliable electricity for families in Haiti - many of whom have never had access to electricity before.Sigora's mission is to empower people and communities through energy and technology services enabling a more sustainable and equitable energy economy. For more information visit sigorasolar.com.