Registration Now Open for Virtual 9th Annual HOMER Microgrid and Hybrid Power International Conference

Boulder, Colorado - August 19, 2021 - HOMER Energy by UL, global leader in developing standard-setting energy modeling software, announced today that registration is now open for its ninth annual Microgrid and Hybrid Power International Conference, which will occur virtually between Oct. 12-14, 2021.



HOMER Microgrid and Hybrid Power International's (HMHI) updated conference name reflects the ever-expanding role of hybrid power as the world transitions to clean energy and carbon-neutralizing technologies. The new name also honors the upcoming second anniversary of HOMER Energy becoming part of UL, the global safety science leader. The connection with UL brings deep expertise in renewables and energy storage.Conference organizer HOMER Energy by UL is the developer and distributor of HOMER software, the global standard for energy modeling tools that analyze solar plus storage microgrids and hybrid power systems. UL acquired HOMER Energy in December 2020. For more information about UL's HOMER software products, advisory services and training, please visit the HOMER Energy by UL website.HMHI 2021 brings together a global community of microgrid and hybrid power experts, project developers, equipment suppliers, financiers and sustainability leaders to advance high-quality, affordable microgrids and distributed energy systems. Attendees will gain practical and technical insights into off-grid, remote and grid-tied systems globally via knowledge-sharing presentations, in-depth discussions with industry leaders and the exploration of real-world examples of diverse hybrid power applications and value propositions.This year's conference theme, Powering the New Energy World, includes six separate sessions over three days:• Session 1: An introduction and market assessment• Session 2: Utility-scale renewables• Session 3: Off-grid systems• Session 4: Commercial and industrial (C&I) behind-the-meter projects and EV charging• Session 5: Island power• Session 6: Innovative energy and resource technologies"Since we started the conference nine years ago, it has been a welcome opportunity for people on the forefront of microgrids and hybrid power to learn from each another," said Peter Lilienthal, UL's global microgrid lead and founder of HOMER Energy by UL. Lilienthal holds a Doctor of Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University."With the increasing need for resilience, demand-charge reduction and participation in energy markets, hybrid power systems have emerged worldwide as the energy solution of choice. We hope you'll join us to explore the rapidly evolving use of on- and off-grid microgrids and hybrid power," Lilienthal said.In 2020, the conference had a record number of speakers and thousands of attendees from 136 countries. This year's conference will also take place 100% virtually.In a survey of conference attendees, 100% said they would recommend the conference. With no travel required for attendees, conference hosts expect to reach another new participation record this year.Speakers at HOMER Microgrid and Hybrid Power InternationalTwenty-nine international speakers will present at HMHI 2021, including Peter Asmus, research director, Guidehouse Insights; Cameron Brooks, executive director, Think Microgrid; David Mintzer, head of Microgrid Advisory Services, UL; Natalia Bitenc, renewable and sustainability analyst, Mercados Aries, UPM - CIEMAT - UTE; Elad Orian, co-founder and general manager, Comet-ME; and Peter Lilienthal, global microgrid lead, UL. To learn more about the conference speakers, agenda and sponsorships, or to register, please visit the HOMER Microgrid and Hybrid Power International website. https://microgridconference.com/Complimentary attendee registration for HOMER Microgrid and Hybrid Power InternationalRegistration is complimentary and provides energy professionals unprecedented access to valuable microgrid and hybrid power resources and content from industry thought leaders.Sponsorships are available for leading companies in the microgrid and hybrid power market.About ULUL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.