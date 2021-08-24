S-5! Solar Expert Presents at Solar Power International and Launches New Solar Product

(Colorado Springs, Colo., - August 24, 2021) S-5!, the leading authority on metal roof attachment technology, will introduce its new PVKonceal solar solution next month at Solar Power International in New Orleans. Additionally, one of S-5!'s solar experts will participate as a featured guest speaker, providing the opportunity for attendees to earn continuing education credits.



Attendees are invited to stop by S-5! Booth #1319 to see first-hand its PVKonceal module skirt. The newest addition to S-5!'s PVKIT®2.0 direct-attach™ solar solution for metal roofs, the module skirt conceals the lower edge of the PV modules as well as all mechanical and electrical components underneath, creating an attractive, clean finished look. It also discourages critters, debris and other unwanted objects from under the solar array. S-5!'s team, including Director of Solar Business, Mark Gies, will be on-hand to explain the features and benefits of this new offering from S-5!On Tuesday, September 21 beginning at 4.15 p.m., in the Installer Theater, Gies will present Rail-Less Solar on Metal Roofs: Wire Management & Best Practices, a comprehensive presentation with practical easy-to-understand information geared toward solar project developers, EPCs and solar installers.This course unpacks metal roof-PV installations with a brief overview of the various types of metal roofs and their advantages for solar PV, along with the challenges of wire management, techniques, best practices and "how-to's" for installing rail-less solar systems on metal roofs. Additionally, methods for installing various PV accessories from microinverters to home runs are discussed.Course instructor, Gies has 30 years of industry experience with a focus on solar ranging from product development, operations, installation, compliance, codes and standards to sales and business development. He is the vice-chair of the Solar Energy Industry Association's (SEIA) Mounting System Manufacturers Committee, a member of the Structural Engineers Association of California's (SEAOC) PV Committee, and a founding member of UL 2703's Standard Technical Panel. Gies is an regular presenter for S-5!, including the company's certified AIA and NABCEP webinar series and has presented at multiple solar events both individually and as a panel member.About S-5!Since 1992, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps attach ancillary items to standing seam and exposed-fastened metal roofs, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 2 million metal roofs including 3.5 GW of PV worldwide, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.S-5.com.