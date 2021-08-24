Tigo Energy Reduces the Need for Costly Solar Installer Truck Rolls with 700W Flex MLPE Solution

August 22, 2021, Campbell, Calif. - Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today announced a new offering of the Tigo TS4-A-S rapid shutdown with module level monitoring device for industry-leading solar modules up to 700-watts. This product release completes the Tigo Energy portfolio of MLPE solutions which provide installers maximum flexibility and choice to pair with leading inverters and modules, and through the Energy Intelligence (EI) software.



The comprehensive portfolio of 700W Flex MLPE also includes the TS4-A-F products for fire safety and the National Electrical Code where applicable and the full-featured TS4-A-O for optimization, monitoring, and fire safety. The TS4-A-S provides a solution for solar installers who have a minimal need for optimization due to a lack of shade or other module mismatches, but desire to maximize site uptime, minimize operations and maintenance (O&M) costs, and enhance the homeowner experience. For just a few dollars more than the base model (TS4-A-F), the TS4-A-S unlocks the full power of the EI software to enable all these benefits, plus the ability to provide remote upgrades over-the-air as required."Nothing hurts the profitability of solar installers more than needless truck rolls," said Cathal McCarthy, chief customer officer, at Tigo Energy. "The TS4-A-S with Energy Intelligence monitoring is a cost-effective way to ensure first responders are safe with rapid shutdown and lower the cost of operations and maintenance with a state-of-the-art monitoring platform."The Tigo EI software is specifically designed for solar installers to manage their fleets, easily sorting and analyzing installed systems. When combined with the power flow diagramming, interactive charts, advanced performance alerts, and the kiosk view, this hardware-plus-software solution helps solve customer problems with operations and maintenance for all of their on-site components.The new high-power 700W Tigo TS4-A-S Flex MLPE will be available for purchase directly and from Tigo channel partners starting on August 30, 2021. Interested parties should contact the Tigo sales team at www.tigoenergy.com/contacts.To learn more about the 700W Tigo TS4-A-S Flex MLPE solution, please see the product overview page here. For greater in-depth material regarding this solution and the EI monitoring platform, we recommend attending this webinar either live or on-demand.