Tigo Energy Partners with Advanced Solar to Grow the Solar Market in Texas

September 15, 2021, Campbell, Calif. - Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today announced a partnership with Advanced Solar and Electric, among the largest solar energy providers in Southern Texas. Advanced Solar and Electric is currently the lead customer for a new solar offering from Tigo Energy that will help service the large and growing renewable energy market in Texas.



More Headlines Articles

Advanced Solar and Electric is an innovator in the residential energy field, with more than 4,000 satisfied customers in the South Texas area. Since 2017, the company has implemented a unique Power Generation Guaranty for homeowners. This guarantee takes the guesswork out of the process for homeowners and provides the peace of mind and security for the first three years of system ownership. The service is made possible by the high-quality design, installation, and electrical work provided by the in-house team of expert solar professionals at Advanced Solar. As the only contractor in San Antonio that offers a warranty on installation and energy production, Advanced Solar strives to support installation value and success."Advanced Solar is the ideal type of partner for Tigo and our newest product families," said Jurgen Krehnke, chief commercial officer, at Tigo Energy. "The combination of high-quality workmanship, solar energy expertise, and unsurpassed customer service matches the value propositions of the forthcoming Tigo products as we enter this exciting market together.""Tigo Energy has always been an entrepreneurial company, and we are excited about this new set of products," said Don Dickey, founder and owner and chief operating officer, at Advanced Solar and Electric. "We are proud to be the first installer in the world to offer a new solution from Tigo to our customers in South Texas."Tigo Energy is meeting with its installer customers and partners during the week of September 20, 2021, to deliver product and technical briefings about the Company's innovative new solar solution. To schedule a meeting to learn about the new product offering, please go to the Tigo Website. A formal product announcement is planned prior to the end of September 2021.