Yotta Energy Partners with CPS Energy to Demonstrate Distributed Solar + Storage Technology

Yotta Energy, a cutting-edge energy storage solutions provider, partnered with CPS Energy recently to install a small-scale applied technology project at the Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston Military Post. This project was made possible through grant funding from the American Public Power Association's (APPA) Demonstration of Energy & Efficiency Developments (DEED) program. As part of the demonstration project, Yotta Energy will test the performance of its energy storage system in the Texas heat and its demand response features as a distributed energy resource (DER).



"We are excited to team up with CPS Energy, the largest public power company in San Antonio, to test and demonstrate the performance of our energy storage technology," said Omeed Badkoobeh, CEO of Yotta Energy. "Our team is also grateful for the grant funding from APPA because it will allow us to document, report, and validate our energy storage system's performance under real-world conditions."This project also supports utilizing the performance data and feedback to make improvements to Yotta Energy's feature set for its forthcoming commercial product delivery, slated for early 2022, and future commercial designs. During the first few weeks of project installation, Yotta Energy's storage solution has performed as expected during the Texas summer.Yotta Energy's technology was initially evaluated by EPIcenter through its Innovation Management Program. As a participant in this program, Yotta Energy was also connected to the right division within CPS Energy and guided through the initial project development process. "EPIcenter facilitates collaboration between energy firms and utilities to bring new technologies to market," said Liz Thompson, Chief of EPIcenter Advisory Services. "Our Advisory Services practice allows companies such as, Yotta Energy, to validate its technology in the real world, while also allowing our client utilities, such as CPS Energy, to test emerging energy technologies in a limited, low-cost, and low-risk environment.""CPS Energy is constantly searching for innovative technologies and proud to collaborate with Yotta Energy on this small-scale applied technology demonstration," said Frank Almaraz, Chief Power, Sustainability and Business Development Officer at CPS Energy. "The possibility of having a battery storage system attached to the actual solar panels excites us. It moves us one step closer to deploying cleaner, more resilient energy in our community that's integrated and uses far less real estate."The findings of this demonstration project will provide valuable insight on Yotta Energy's integrated storage technology to CPS Energy as they continue to incorporate new and innovative technologies into their portfolio.Deploying DERs, such as Yotta Energy's renewable energy storage solution, can lead to lower costs for utilities as the need for onsite battery storage buildings is eliminated, while enabling the stabilization of an intermittent source like solar.A solution like Yotta's also will contribute to resiliency and affordability for customers who opt to install this battery storage technology in combination with a rooftop solar system. Yotta Energy's distributed solar plus storage solution technology allows for a much lower total cost of installation for rooftop solar plus storage than any other current energy storage system available today.According to the American Clean Power Association (ACP), battery energy storage for Q1 of 2021 and Q2 of 2021 are nearly equal to installations for all of 2020. ACP also reported that Texas led the nation by installing nearly 1.5 GW of clean power in Q2 of 2021. DERs will drive further increases in energy storage installations. Earlier this summer, Canary Media reported that clean energy DERs were "$88 billion cheaper than a business as usual," based on a model developed by Vibrant Clean Energy. This is because DERs help the grid work more efficiently by smoothing out the demand curve. A more level demand curve also means enabling more renewable utility-scale installations. DERs, as a result, will play an important role in the U.S.'s renewable energy portfolio. Yotta Energy's technology can help meet this need with its innovative DER solution.About Yotta EnergyYotta Energy is a renewable energy storage company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Yotta has developed PV-Coupled™ architecture, a smart energy storage solution designed to effortlessly scale with rooftop solar PV projects. At about the size of a briefcase, Yotta's patented panel-level energy storage solution can fit under any industry standard solar module, neatly integrating with the solar racking array in place of concrete ballast. Yotta's technology features advanced thermal management to maintain an optimal working temperature even under extreme outdoor conditions. As an integrated software plus hardware solution, Yotta also helps address grid outages by enhancing grid resilience and reliability. Yotta's technology allows for a much lower total cost of installation for rooftop solar plus storage than any other current energy storage systems available today.Learn more at https://www.yottaenergy.com/.About CPS EnergyEstablished in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas, and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to more than 884,811 electric and 366,709 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities - while generating $8 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for more than seven decades. As a trusted and strong community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development, and educational investment. True to our People First philosophy, we are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation.Learn more at https://www.cpsenergy.com/.About the American Public Power AssociationThe American Public Power Association (APPA) is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. The APPA represents public power before the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million people that public power utilities serve, and the 96,000 people they employ. The APPA also advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations.Learn more at https://www.publicpower.org/.About EPIcenterEPIcenter propels energy innovation and thought for our global future with a think tank, incubator and accelerator, strategic partnerships, advisory engagements and critical conversations about energy. The nonprofit organization, established in 2015, speeds innovation to make the production and consumption of energy smarter, cleaner, more resilient, and more efficient.To learn more visit http://www.epicenterus.org.