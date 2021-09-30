First-of-its-kind Crowdsourced Solar Inverter Testing Provides Transparent Reliability Data to Buyers

PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), the leading independent test lab for the downstream solar and energy storage market and member of the Kiwa Group, is now partnering directly with solar investors, developers and asset owners to test inverters through its new Crowd Power Product Qualification Program (PQP). Testing is conducted on commercially procured inverters through a crowdsourced business model that does not require manufacturer participation.



"From financial losses to unsafe system operation, the consequences of defective inverters range from frustrating to dangerous - yet third-party data for inverters is notoriously difficult to obtain from manufacturers," commented C.J. Colavito, VP of Engineering at Standard Solar. "PVEL's Crowd Power PQP allows quality-driven companies like ours to pool resources for data-driven inverter diligence that will reduce the risk associated with adopting inverters with limited field deployment."The tests in the Inverter Crowd Power PQP match the tests in PVEL's traditional Inverter PQP, which PVEL first introduced in 2014. Both programs include field-representative safety, reliability, and performance testing under varying environmental and interconnection conditions to support:Datasheet validation for more accurate performance and revenue models.Reliability evaluations for improved O&M cost and replacement rate forecast accuracy.Safety assessments for reliable arc and ground fault detection in fielded systems."PVEL's crowdsourced testing gives inverter buyers the opportunity to leverage empirical data over the claims of product marketing materials. Initial feedback from our downstream partners has been overwhelmingly positive," commented Tara Doyle, Chief Commercial Officer of PVEL. "With or without manufacturer involvement, we will ensure PVEL's technical insights for deployment of high-quality equipment are available to the solar market."The Inverter Crowd Power PQP complements and supplements PVEL's traditional PQP testing, which remains available to manufacturers. Ginlong Solis and Chint Power Systems recently submitted next-generation 250+ kilowatt-hour inverters for testing at PVEL. However, the vast majority of inverter suppliers do not typically engage in independent testing that exceeds certification standards to support comprehensive product quality and bankability benchmarking.In contrast, over fifty PV module manufacturers have tested their products at PVEL and twenty-five suppliers engage in frequent, periodic testing. Since PVEL's PV Module PQP was introduced in 2012, PV module reliability has improved significantly overall despite ongoing challenges. For example, average degradation rates in PVEL's thermal cycling test have improved by nearly 70% since 2012."The most effective tool for product quality improvement is validated data that objectively measures performance and reliability," commented Jack Bennett, CEO of NovaSource Power Services. "Inverters are the essential interface between solar power systems, batteries, and the utility grid. If these products are not reliable, we cannot count on solar PV infrastructure to generate clean power for decades to come."To learn more about PVEL's Crowd Power PQP, visit https://www.pvel.com/crowd-power-inverter-pqp/About PV Evolution Labs (PVEL)PVEL is the leading independent lab for the downstream solar and energy storage industry and a member of the Kiwa Group. As a bankability testing pioneer, PVEL has accumulated more than a decade of measured reliability and performance data for PV and storage equipment. Today PVEL provides developers, investors and asset owners with a suite of technical services for mitigating risk, optimizing financing and improving system performance throughout the project lifecycle. PVEL's flagship Product Qualification Programs for PV modules, inverters and energy storage systems connect manufacturers with a global network of 400+ downstream partners representing 30+ gigawatts of annual buying power. Learn how PVEL makes data matter at pvel.com.