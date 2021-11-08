Gibraltar Merges Four Solar Brands Into One — Introducing The New Terrasmart

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Nov. 8, 2021-- RBI Solar, SolarBOS, Sunfig and TerraSmart, all part of the renewable energy group of Gibraltar, (NASDAQ: ROCK), today announced they are unifying under a shared brand, Terrasmart, to deliver a seamless customer experience through integrated product lines and services. Fusing the history, experience, and strengths of four brands, the new Terrasmart will provide leading solar technologies and smart solutions across the project lifecycle to mitigate risks and amplify returns for solar projects of any size, type, and location. With a combined installed capacity of 19 GWs across 4,600 projects, Terrasmart is poised to power progress for commercial and utility PV sectors, making solar more profitable and accessible.



"Our mission is to power our people, partners, and the world forward," says Ed McKiernan, President, Terrasmart. "The drive behind the new Terrasmart is to forge powerful connections, engineer solutions, and create advantages that deliver stronger outcomes for our customers' projects and portfolios."The Gibraltar renewable energy brands transitioning to Terrasmart include the following:● RBI Solar, custom-designed and engineered pile-foundation racking systems, and canopy and roof structures● SolarBOS, electrical balance of systems solutions● Sunfig, advanced project optimization software that models hundreds of layouts, performance goals and financial scenarios in seconds● TerraSmart, proprietary ground-screw foundations, fixed-tilt and tracker racking systems, and in-house installation and civil engineering services"By merging our strengths to create a truly comprehensive solar project solution—from early-stage project optimization to design and engineering through to installation and real-time performance monitoring—we can better serve the growing utility, commercial & industrial, and community markets, helping make solar energy more profitable and accessible," says McKiernan.The company will build upon the same reputation for collaborative partnerships, consistent execution, and industry-leading products and services its customers have come to rely on. Harnessing the combined strengths, technical expertise, and heritage of its four brands, the new Terrasmart will deliver a holistic project experience and best-in-class solutions across markets.The new Terrasmart brand launched November 8. To learn more, visit terrasmart.com/About TerrasmartTerrasmart, the renewable energy portfolio of Gibraltar (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading provider of solar racking technologies, electrical balance-of-system products, installation services, and project optimization software. Serving the commercial and utility sectors across North America, Terrasmart integrates products and solutions across the PV lifecycle to minimize risks and maximize returns. With over 19 GWs of solar deployed across 4600 PV systems, Terrasmart creates unique value for more profitable solar anywhere. Visit www.Terrasmart.com.About GibraltarGibraltar Industries is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets. With a three-pillar strategy focused on business systems, portfolio management, and organization and talent development, Gibraltar's mission is to create compounding and sustainable value with strong leadership positions in higher growth, profitable end markets. Gibraltar serves customers primarily throughout North America. Comprehensive information about Gibraltar can be found on its website at www.gibraltar1.com.Media Contact: Ashleigh Kent, akent@terrasmart.com.