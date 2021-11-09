INTERSOLAR NORTH AMERICA AND ENERGY STORAGE NORTH AMERICA 2022 ANNOUNCE ATTENDANCE GUIDELINES

PORTLAND, Maine - November 9, 2021: Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, today announced the attendance guidelines for the 2022 conference and expo, to be held January 13-15 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA.



All #isnaesna22 participants—including all attendees, exhibitors, partners, speakers, and staff-will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to arrival at the event pursuant to the State of California's mandate for Mega Events and the Long Beach Health Officer Order. All attendees will also need to wear a mask onsite indoors unless they are making a presentation, eating, or drinking, and are following social distancing guidelines issued by state and federal agencies."We are committed to providing a safe environment for ISNA/ESNA attendees, partners, and staff," said Wes Doane, Event Director, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. "In doing so, we will continue to abide by all legal requirements and to follow state and federal health and safety guidelines. We look forward to hosting a collaborative in-person event to advance the clean energy future and believe these standards will allow us to do so safely."More details regarding the onsite COVID-19 protocols will follow over the coming months. For more information on health & safety at #isnaesna22, attendees can explore the event's All Secure Standards.Interested industry participants are encouraged to register today to take advantage of Early Bird pricing while it remains available.About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North AmericaIntersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), North America's premier solar + storage conferences and exhibitions, come together for the first time in January 2022 in Long Beach, California to advance our clean energy future. The combined events will connect installers, developers, utilities, technology providers, policy makers, and key stakeholders from around the world through innovative programs, networking events, and exhibits that maximize learning and deal-making.Learn more online at intersolar.us and esnaexpo.com.About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business.For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com.