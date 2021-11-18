Tritium Collaborates With Fast Charging Network Operator EVCS to Deploy Over 500 New EV Fast Chargers

Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd ("Tritium"), a leader in direct current (DC) electric vehicle fast charging, has joined forces with EVCS, one of the largest fast charging networks on the West Coast, to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions in California, Oregon, and Washington. EVCS, one of the largest privately held charging network operators, has entered into a contract to purchase over 400 Tritium fast chargers to add to its more than 100 Tritium charger fleet. With over 1,500 chargers in its network, of which over 600 are DC fast chargers, EVCS is in the process of substantially increasing its network by the end of 2022.



"Expanding EVCS' fast charging network in California, Oregon, and Washington is an important part of reducing range anxiety for EV drivers on the West Coast," said Gustavo Occhiuzzo, CEO of EVCS. "Tritium provides best-in-class fast charging hardware, which will allow us to grow our unlimited charging subscription model at a much faster rate."Many operators like EVCS choose Tritium's adaptable and reliable technology to improve the driver experience and offer charging as a value-added service. The more than 500 Tritium fast chargers ordered by EVCS, ranging from 50kW to 175kW, are expected to account for nearly half of EVCS' fast charging network once fully deployed. EVCS will provide drivers with the option to pay through the company's mobile app, Apple Pay, Google Pay, a credit card, or by becoming monthly subscribers with unlimited charging for a small monthly fee.The two companies are looking to work with several government bodies to benefit from Californian incentives to grow the network further. California-based organizations have recently created several financial incentive programs to increase electric vehicle technology adoption throughout the state. The California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP) continues to expand throughout the state, providing significant rebates for Tritium's RT50, RTM75, and RT175-S fast chargers."It is extremely promising to see so many organizations make electric transportation a priority with new grants and funding programs. While Tritium is seeing record-level activity across the globe, U.S. engagement is at an all-time high," said Mike Calise, President of Americas at Tritium. "In addition to the infrastructure bill recently signed by President Biden, which offers an unprecedented level of support for the charging category use cases targeted by Tritium, the National Conference of State Legislatures now cites 46 states, including DC, with policies on the books to promote EV adoption."Although Tritium can sustain a profitable business without grants, upfront rebates, sales tax exemptions, and even build code provisions that require charging infrastructure to be installed in certain new construction settings, the tailwind for our platform of hardware-plus-software, technology enabled and led product offerings, has never been stronger," Calise continued. "We are confident that by continuing our partnership with companies like EVCS, we will achieve rapid expansion of our DC fast charging solutions throughout the nation."For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Tritium booked record orders of approximately $55 million. The company's backlog continued to grow throughout the three months ended September 30, 2021, ending at a record of approximately $78 million, or an increase of 333% over the backlog from December 31, 2020.About TritiumFounded in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.As announced on May 26, 2021, Tritium has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW, DCRNU) ("DCRN"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Tritium becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of DCRN's stockholders, and is currently expected to occur in either December 2021 or January 2022.For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com.About EVCSEVCS was founded in 2018 by Green Commuter founder Gustavo Occhiuzzo and finance expert Ian Vishnevsky to provide and operate public- and private-based EV charging infrastructure. EVCS disrupted the mobility power industry by employing a complete turnkey approach that utilizes both public and private funding sources, grants, rebates, and other financial incentives to encourage governments and businesses to install fast-charging stations. EVCS has secured over $50M in government funding and engaged over 500 partner sites. EVCS' mission is to cut emissions while simultaneously improving air quality by enabling the adoption of EVs. Visit EVCS for more information here: www.evcs.comAbout Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IIDCRN is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a target whose principal effort is developing and advancing a platform that decarbonizes the most carbon-intensive sectors. These include the energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation and commercial and residential sectors. 