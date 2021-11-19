Nanoramic to Showcase Breakthrough EV Battery Technology at AABC US

Nanoramic® Laboratories, an industry-leading energy storage and advanced materials company, will present innovative Neocarbonix™ At The Core technology at the Annual Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC US). The conference will be held both virtually and in person at the San Diego Convention Center December 7th-9th. Each year, the AABC US event attracts more than 600 industry professionals from over 20 countries, including representatives from major automotive OEMs and battery manufacturers.



On December 8th at 9:40am (PST), Nicolò Brambilla, Chief Technology Officer of Nanoramic, will present "Silicon-Dominant Anodes and NMC Cathodes Produced with an NMP-free PVDF-free Process for High Energy Li-ion Batteries" as part of the "Battery Chemistries for Automotive Applications" presentation track.In his talk, Brambilla will discuss the capabilities of Neocarbonix At The Core. This technology can reduce electric vehicle (EV) battery costs to an unprecedented $50/kWh in multi-layer LFP cells and boost energy density to 850 Wh/L in multi-layer NMC cells. It enables Tier-I battery manufacturers and automotive OEMs to achieve next-generation battery performance, while using existing equipment and manufacturing processes.At the conference's exhibition, Nanoramic will showcase Neocarbonix At The Core at Booth 328. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the technology and its applications across lithium-ion batteries, solid state batteries, and ultracapacitors.Neocarbonix At The Core is a chemistry agnostic process that replaces PVDF binders in cathode electrodes and eliminates the use of NMP in the manufacturing process. Furthermore, this technology enables silicon dominant anodes, utilizing a water-based coating process and inexpensive silicon material. The result is an environmentally-friendly, low-cost, energy-dense, and safe battery.AABC UShttps://www.advancedautobat.com/usAbout NanoramicNanoramic® Laboratories is an industry-leading energy storage and advanced materials company that has developed an innovative electrode technology, Neocarbonix™ At The Core. Nanoramic is commercializing this technology to transform energy storage for electric vehicles: increasing energy density and longevity, while reducing costs. Founded in 2009 out of MIT, Nanoramic® is the exclusive designer, manufacturer and licenser of Neocarbonix™ At The Core electrodes, Fastcap® Ultracapacitors and Thermexit™ thermal interface gap filler pads. See http://www.nanoramic.com.Nanoramic, Thermexit, Neocarbonix and FastCap are trademarks of FastCap Systems Corporation, doing business as Nanoramic Laboratories. © 2021 FastCap Systems Corporation. All Rights Reserved.