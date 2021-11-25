S-5! Launches New Solar Product

(Colorado Springs, Colo., - November 24, 2021) S-5!, the leading authority on metal roof attachment technology, introduces its newest addition to S-5!'s PVKIT® direct-attach™ solar solution for metal roofs.



Paired with the PVKIT, the PVKONCEAL module skirt conceals the front face of the solar PV array, protecting all mechanical and electrical components underneath, as well as creating an attractive, clean finished look. PVKONCEAL also helps to minimize the intrusion of small animals, debris and unwanted objects under the solar array.PVKONCEAL is made of corrosion-resistant aluminum with a prefinished black high-quality PVDF (polyvinylidene fluoride - the same premium paint finish used to coat metal roofs) made to last the life of the solar array and the metal roof. The versatile lightweight solution can be used in two orientations to cover module frames from 30-46 mm thick."We are excited to add the PVKONCEAL to our portfolio of products, offering an aesthetically pleasing solution that protects the solar PV system and the owner's investment," says Rob Haddock, CEO and founder of S-5! "Our team is always focused on responding to the industry's needs as we continue to innovate new and better solutions in a constant product improvement and invention/reinvention mode to bring competitive advantages to our customers."About S-5!Since 1992, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps attach ancillary items to standing seam and exposed-fastened metal roofs, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 2 million metal roofs including 3.5 GW of PV worldwide, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.S-5.com.